Things to do in Pensacola: Taste of the Beach; Dragon Boat; Festa Italiana; Steak Cook-off

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

Fall Foliage Zipline Tours

Sunday, Sept. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 30. Adventures Unlimited, 8974 Tomahawk Landing Road, Milton. Beaches to Woodlands in the fall is a great time to enjoy the many natural attractions at Adventures Unlimited located just north of Milton in the Blackwater River State Forest. Enjoy the changing colors and the rush of excitement while doing one of the Canopy Zipline Tours. Overnight accommodations at the resort’s campsites or cabins are available along with canoeing and kayaking down Coldwater Creek. More info: adventuresunlimited.com .

Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch & Maze

8 a.m. Sunday to Saturday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 2. Holland Farms, 2055 Homer Holland Road, Milton. Enjoy a farm hayride that will take you around the farm and to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin of your choice. New activities for this year include a 3/4-mile train ride around the farm and a new innertube hill slide. Other activities include corn box, horse and regular swings, spider web, pirate ship, zip lines, pedal tractor cart racing, hill slides, rat racers, sand box and an eight-acre corn maze with kiddie maze. Every visitor receives a free cup of homegrown boiled peanuts. More info: HollandFarmsOnline.com .

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and “BBQ and Bud” food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com .

TUESDAY

StudioAmped

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; various dates Friday, Oct. 4 through Oct. 18. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio at Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. WSRE has announced the artists selected to perform for the 15th season of the public television station’s “StudioAmped” music series. Three artists from the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival — Lauren Mascitti, Jim McCormick and CJ Solar — will kick off the concert series on Oct. 4. The series will continue with Bangarang Peter on Oct. 8; Civilized Natives on Oct. 10; Johnny Hayes & The Alabama Fire on Oct. 14; Jordan Chase on Oct. 16; and Justin Jeansonne on Oct. 18. Free. More info: wsre.org/events .

Bands on the Beach

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Bands on the Beach is Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, the series delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features Knee Deep Band. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com .

THURSDAY

Taste of the Beach

Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10 through 12. Prepare your taste buds for a culinary extravaganza on Pensacola Beach at the Taste of the Beach festival. Presented by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, this event celebrates the finest Gulf Coast cuisine, featuring fresh local seafood and more. New this year, Taste of the Beach introduces a Thursday night Sunset Cruise, presented by Premier Dolphin Cruises. The festivities kick off with an exclusive VIP Trolley Dinner on Friday night and the fun continues with a free, family-friendly festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Casino Beach. More info: pensacolabeachchamber.com/tob .

Deicide

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., show; Thursday, Oct. 10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Originating from the depths of Tampa in 1987, Deicide was conjured by Steve Asheim and Glen Benton. Rising to infamy with their second album, Legion, they have since become a monolithic figure in the Death Metal universe. Their catalog of destruction includes 12 studio albums, a live album, two compilations, and two live DVDs. Notably, their first two albums, Deicide and Legion, stand as monumental achievements in death metal sales. $30. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

FRIDAY

Festa Italiana

11 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12. Fountain Park, 300 E. Zaragoza St. Festa Italiana is a vibrant celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like the award-winning shrimp scampi, spaghetti & meatballs, lasagna, sausage & pepper sandwich, and their Ultimate Italian sandwich. Organizers also offer assorted desserts including cannoli, tiramisu, biscotti, limoncello cookies, and assorted Italian cookies. All of this is to share their culture in its many forms through food, dance, art, and hospitality. More info: buonafortunalodge.org .

Red, White, and Birdies Golf Scramble

Noon Friday, Oct. 11. A.C. Read Golf Course, NAS Pensacola, 1313 Duncan Road. The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce presents the Red, White, and Birdies Golf Scramble, with Title Sponsor Printing Pros, a premier fundraising event dedicated to supporting military programs and initiatives through the Perdido Key Area Chamber Foundation. Enjoy an afternoon of camaraderie and competition while supporting a worthy cause. More info: perdidochamber.com .

Seville Rotary Steak Cook-Off: Grilling for a Cause

5:15 p.m., VIP reception; 6 p.m., general admission; Friday, Oct. 11. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Join the Seville Rotary Club for the 12th annual Seville Rotary Steak Cook-Off, where up to 20 grill teams will compete for the title of "Best Steak" right in front of Seville Quarter. This event, a tradition on the Emerald Coast, brings together food, fun, and a commitment to making a difference in the community. More info: sevillerotary.com/steak .

Ovation

6 p.m., doors; 7 p.m., program; Friday, Oct. 11. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Step into a world of elegance and exclusivity with Ovation — a celebration of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, its devoted supporters, and the dawn of a new chapter. This black-tie affair offers an experience where attendees not only witness an exclusive one night only concert, but also enjoy unprecedented access to the iconic Saenger Theatre. More info: 850-595-3880 or PensacolaSings.org .

Bands on the Blackwater

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Jernigan’s Landing, 5154 Willing St., Milton. Come by boat or bring a lawn chair and join friends and neighbors for the best live music on the Gulf Coast at the award winning, family-friendly Bands on the Blackwater concerts. The series offers a variety of music. This week features 3 day Weekend. Free. More info: 850-983-5400 or facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater .

Cinderella

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 through 20. The Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. Ballet Pensacola is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated season opener of Cinderella, a full-length ballet reimagined with stunning new choreography by artistic director Stéphano Candreva. Set to the timeless music of Sergei Prokofiev, this production promises to captivate audiences with its enchanting storytelling and exquisite dance. More info: balletpensacola.org .

SATURDAY

Run for the Reef 10K/5K and Kid’s One Mile Fun Run

6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Windjammers on the Pier, 8579 Gulf Blvd, Navarre. Run for the Reef is a fundraiser to help “Make Navarre Snorkelicious,” a benefit for the Navarre Beach Marine Sanctuary and artificial reefs. The run features an out-and-back course along scenic Gulf Boulevard and starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Navarre Beach boat launch parking lot. The award ceremony will be held at Windjammers. More info: navarrebeachmarinesanctuary.org .

Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival

8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Bayview Park, 2000 E. Lloyd St. The Dragon Boat Fest is back for its 10th year and it's bigger than ever. The event promises high-energy competition, camaraderie, and a full day of family-friendly fun. Teams of 20 paddlers, along with a drummer and steerer, will race across Bayou Texar in exciting, fast-paced races. There are 40 teams that are expected to compete this year, with an energetic athlete’s village and over 7,500 spectators on hand to enjoy the action. More info: pensacoladragonboatfestival.com .

Munson Heritage Festival

9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13. Krul Lake Recreation Area, Milton. Learn about old-time ways through hands-on demonstrations. There is a Civil War reenactment camp, Native American displays, wood carving, basket weaving, making corn-shuck dolls, dulcimer making, shoe cobbling; cross-cut sawing, old-time circular sawmill operation, turpentining, displays by local museums and more. More info: facebook.com/munsoncommunityheritagefestival .

Sweet Season Farms Corn Maze

9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 through Nov. 3. Sweet Season Farms, 2260 Horn Road, Milton. Visitors can spend time this fall season navigating their way through a unique corn maze with plenty of room to spread out on the farm. U-pick sunflowers will be blooming in October along with the pumpkin patch. Experience more than 25 fun farm-themed activities including a cow train, beeline zipline, corn popper jumping pillow, barnyard ball, and playground. More info: sweetseasonfarms.com .

Boo at the Zoo

10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 through 27. Gulf Breeze Zoo, 5701 Gulf Breeze Parkway. The Boo at the Zoo festival includes Halloween entertainment and kid-friendly fun around every corner. Explore the trick-or-treat trail complete with candy, treats and toys, bounce houses, face painting, and their Ambassador Animal Headquarters, not to mention the entire Zoo. More info: gbzoo.com .

Cinderella’s Tutus & Tiaras Tea

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 and 19. The Center, 400 S. Jefferson St. Ballet Pensacola is hosting a special event in celebration of the opening of their first ballet of the season, Cinderella. Attendees will enjoy a tea service, featuring an assortment of teas and treats, while surrounded by the studio space, which will be transformed into a fairytale setting. More info: balletpensacola.org .

Wine & Song

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Community Center, 913 South I St. The Choral Society of Pensacola and Aragon Wine Market + Wine Bar are presenting Wine & Song. Timed so that patrons can enjoy the sunset over Pensacola Bay through the community center’s wall of windows, this tasting event features wines from six countries perfectly paired with a dozen choral selections. $75. For ages 21 and older. More info: choralsocietyofpensacola.org .

Lotus - How to Dream in Color Tour

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; Saturday, Oct. 12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Lotus, innovators in blending electronic dance music with the jam band model of improvisation, have captivated audiences with their high-energy, dance-inducing shows and intrepid studio work. Drawing from genres such as psychedelic rock, krautrock, post-rock, disco, and funk, the four-piece band is known for their festival-favorite performances and intriguing songwriting. $25. For all ages. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com .

Vosh

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. Vosh will perform live in concert featuring SHEHEHE and Stigma. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Black Jacket Symphony presents the music of Elton John

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. The Black Jacket Symphony recreates the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame musician Sir Elton John. Over the past 10 years, the group has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the U.S. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. Tickets start at $36. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

SUNDAY

Vintage Block Party

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The Handlebar, 319 N. Tarragona St. The Vintage Market Block Party will feature live music from Funky Lampshades. Free. More info: thehandlebar850.com .

Desi Banks: The Purpose Chaser Tour

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. Desi Banks is the ultimate triple threat – actor, stand-up comedian, podcaster, and entrepreneur who's taking the entertainment world by storm. Having built a strong social media influence, he’s amassed an immense following of over 15.4 million fans across various platforms and is swiftly becoming a household name, known for his razor-sharp wit and hilarious comedic timing. Tickets start at $43. More info: 850-595-3880 or pensacolasaenger.com .

