MESS Hall serving up science in bite-size treats at Bubbles, Brews & Bites fundraiser

The Pensacola MESS Hall will be giving the phrase, “food for thought," a whole new meaning at the second annual Bubbles, Brews, & Bites tasting event and fundraiser on Oct. 17.

"At the MESS Hall, everything we do, we find science to share with people," Pensacola MESS Hall Executive Director Megan Pratt said. "You know, a lot of fundraisers are just fundraisers. You eat some food, and we're like, 'but food is science, right?' So we like to incorporate science in the fundraiser."

With the help of local chefs and restaurants, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bear Jones Center for Math and Advanced Technology at Pensacola State College, you're invited to walk around and enjoy unique samplings of food and drink.

More: 15 things to do in Pensacola with your kids this summer that won't break the bank

"We're very excited to partner with them to host it there because it is their science center," Pratt said. "(PSC's) Culinary Institute will also be participating, so that'll be a fun way to engage people to learn about cooking, and share some of their excitement about food."

Also among the sponsors, Titanium Wireless is this year’s bar sponsor, providing champagne. Navy Federal Credit Union’s Food Service Team is another big presence, actively recruiting chefs and restaurants to sign up.

"So we have some 'off the beaten path' participants and we're still finalizing the full list of participants," Pratt said. “Conchita’s Catering, Jay’s Pastry, Bubba’s 33, and 850 BBQ are just a few of the participants we’ve confirmed so far.”

Not to mention, each dish will offer a huge portion of science on the side.

“All of the food we eat has some amount of science," Pratt said. "Previously, we encouraged our participating chefs to include something that demonstrates the unique ways of preserving food, from cheese, smoked foods, to fermentation. And that's when the brews come in, because any kind of beer or wine has fermentation to add flavor and carbonation."

These lessons and demonstrations are designed to be dynamic, as well as entertaining and educational.

"The chefs who participated last year were always so eager to share something about how they prepare their food and make it a chance to learn about what you're eating," Pratt said.

According to Pratt, the idea for Bubbles, Brews, & Bites, came about in brainstorming sessions. The Pensacola MESS Hall has held plenty of events, but it always felt like something was missing.

"It was the interaction,” Pratt said. “As a nonprofit, we enjoy having a social fundraiser every year, and we had events in the past where it was a seated dinner focused on the science of food. But with all of the different foods, we thought a walk about tasting event where you get to choose would be more fun and engaging."

Which also makes the level of participation simple.

"We provide you a plate and a cup, so you can sample as much or as little as you'd like," Pratt said. "And if you're obsessed with the cookies, you can skip to just the desserts."

Tickets are now on sale, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Single general admission tickets are $80, and it's $275 for four tickets, an $11.25 savings per ticket.

"Because if you're a supporter of the MESS hall, I bet you have a couple of friends that also are as well," Pratt said.

Pratt acknowledges that Bubbles, Brews, & Bites is still a new event and small in size, but the intention behind this bite sized get together is part of an even bigger picture.

"We're always growing and experimenting," Pratt said. "The support we get from these events help us reach people that might not ever think they're 'science museum' people. Whether it's field trips, going to schools, fundraisers, we're always figuring out new ways to reach our community."

All proceeds from Bubbles, Brews, & Bites will help support Pensacola MESS Hall’s other major events, such as Pi Tasting, GLOW NIGHT, or Night on the Tracks.

"I say ‘science museum,’ but our name stands for Math Engineering Science and Stuff, so we cover all of our bases," Pratt said. "Science is much more than the class you had in high school, because it connects to our culture and society as well."

For more information, visit www.pensacolamesshall.org/bubbles-brews-and-bites or call 850-937-6377.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: MESS Hall serving up science in bite-size treats at Bubbles, Brews & Bites fundraiser