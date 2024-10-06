Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    MESS Hall serving up science in bite-size treats at Bubbles, Brews & Bites fundraiser

    By Kalyn Wolfe,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCUf1_0vwF0YBg00

    The Pensacola MESS Hall will be giving the phrase, “food for thought," a whole new meaning at the second annual Bubbles, Brews, & Bites tasting event and fundraiser on Oct. 17.

    "At the MESS Hall, everything we do, we find science to share with people," Pensacola MESS Hall Executive Director Megan Pratt said. "You know, a lot of fundraisers are just fundraisers. You eat some food, and we're like, 'but food is science, right?' So we like to incorporate science in the fundraiser."

    With the help of local chefs and restaurants, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bear Jones Center for Math and Advanced Technology at Pensacola State College, you're invited to walk around and enjoy unique samplings of food and drink.

    More: 15 things to do in Pensacola with your kids this summer that won't break the bank

    "We're very excited to partner with them to host it there because it is their science center," Pratt said. "(PSC's) Culinary Institute will also be participating, so that'll be a fun way to engage people to learn about cooking, and share some of their excitement about food."

    Also among the sponsors, Titanium Wireless is this year’s bar sponsor, providing champagne. Navy Federal Credit Union’s Food Service Team is another big presence, actively recruiting chefs and restaurants to sign up.

    "So we have some 'off the beaten path' participants and we're still finalizing the full list of participants," Pratt said. “Conchita’s Catering, Jay’s Pastry, Bubba’s 33, and 850 BBQ are just a few of the participants we’ve confirmed so far.”

    Not to mention, each dish will offer a huge portion of science on the side.

    “All of the food we eat has some amount of science," Pratt said. "Previously, we encouraged our participating chefs to include something that demonstrates the unique ways of preserving food, from cheese, smoked foods, to fermentation. And that's when the brews come in, because any kind of beer or wine has fermentation to add flavor and carbonation."

    These lessons and demonstrations are designed to be dynamic, as well as entertaining and educational.

    "The chefs who participated last year were always so eager to share something about how they prepare their food and make it a chance to learn about what you're eating," Pratt said.

    According to Pratt, the idea for Bubbles, Brews, & Bites, came about in brainstorming sessions. The Pensacola MESS Hall has held plenty of events, but it always felt like something was missing.

    "It was the interaction,” Pratt said. “As a nonprofit, we enjoy having a social fundraiser every year, and we had events in the past where it was a seated dinner focused on the science of food. But with all of the different foods, we thought a walk about tasting event where you get to choose would be more fun and engaging."

    Which also makes the level of participation simple.

    "We provide you a plate and a cup, so you can sample as much or as little as you'd like," Pratt said. "And if you're obsessed with the cookies, you can skip to just the desserts."

    Tickets are now on sale, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Single general admission tickets are $80, and it's $275 for four tickets, an $11.25 savings per ticket.

    "Because if you're a supporter of the MESS hall, I bet you have a couple of friends that also are as well," Pratt said.

    Pratt acknowledges that Bubbles, Brews, & Bites is still a new event and small in size, but the intention behind this bite sized get together is part of an even bigger picture.

    "We're always growing and experimenting," Pratt said. "The support we get from these events help us reach people that might not ever think they're 'science museum' people. Whether it's field trips, going to schools, fundraisers, we're always figuring out new ways to reach our community."

    All proceeds from Bubbles, Brews, & Bites will help support Pensacola MESS Hall’s other major events, such as Pi Tasting, GLOW NIGHT, or Night on the Tracks.

    "I say ‘science museum,’ but our name stands for Math Engineering Science and Stuff, so we cover all of our bases," Pratt said. "Science is much more than the class you had in high school, because it connects to our culture and society as well."

    For more information, visit www.pensacolamesshall.org/bubbles-brews-and-bites or call 850-937-6377.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: MESS Hall serving up science in bite-size treats at Bubbles, Brews & Bites fundraiser

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady19 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton timeline: When and where will landfall be?
    Pensacola News Journal21 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute49 minutes ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio22 hours ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    How do I make sure my fireplace is safe to use? 5 questions to answer
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel27 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy