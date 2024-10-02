Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Blue Angels' 2024 air show season wraps up soon. Where to watch in October

    By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Blue Angels are preparing to wrap up the 2024 air show season as they get ready to headline the final four shows before the team’s Homecoming Air Show in Pensacola, Florida.

    October will take the team to the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Nevada, San Francisco Fleet Week in California, the NAS Jacksonville Air Show in Florida and the Wings Over Houston Air Show in Texas.

    The Blue Angels will return to Pensacola for one final show of the year. The team will have nearly a two-month break before it travels to the Naval Air Facility El Centro in California to start winter training.

    The 2025 Blue Angels Air Show season will kick off at the NAF El Centro Festival of Flight in California on March 15.

    Here’s where you can catch the Blue Angels in October.

    National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada

    • When : Oct. 4-6
    • Where : Reno Stead Airport, 4895 Texas Ave., Reno, Nevada

    National Championship Air Races is one of the last places you can go to watch planes race across the sky. It was started more than 50 years ago and has become a staple for aircraft enthusiasts ever since.

    For one week, hundreds of aircraft, pilots and crew make the Reno desert their home as they get ready to perform seven racing classes, host a large display of static aircraft and hold military and civil flight demonstrations like the Blue Angels.

    General admission for the National Championship Air Races and Air Show is $50, but you can still grab them for a discounted price of $30.

    San Francisco Fleet Week in San Francisco, California

    • When : Oct. 11-13
    • Where : Marina Green, 200 Marina Blvd., San Francisco, California

    San Francisco Fleet Week is one of the biggest celebrations of America’s sea services, taking place every October in San Francisco since 1981. The week-long celebration coincides with Italian Heritage Weekend and features the San Francisco Fleet Week air show, the parade of ships and tons of community events that have become a significant and integral part of the city’s local culture and economy.

    The San Francisco Fleet Week is free to attend, so no need to purchase tickets. However, there are plenty of premium seating options still available starting at $140.

    NAS Jacksonville Air Show in Jacksonville, Florida

    • When : Oct 19-20
    • Where : NAS Jacksonville

    The NAS Jacksonville Air Show is heralded as the birthplace of the Blue Angels, and this year it will be held on Oct. 19-20. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors will experience gravity-defying thrills from a variety of military and civilian demonstrations, all capped with a demonstration from the Blue Angels.

    Wings Over Houston Air Show in Houston, Texas

    • When: Oct. 26-27
    • Where: Ellington Airport, 11602 Aerospace Ave., Houston, Texas

    Wings Over Houston Air Show, one of Houston’s largest annual events, is returning to the Ellington Airport on Oct. 26-27. The annual air show is celebrating its 40th consecutive show, and it’ll be headlined by the Blue Angels.

    The event will offer guests hours of aerial performances, displays of vintage aviation, interactive areas for children and adults, opportunities for guests to give back to the community and more. Other special elements of this year's airshow include the Legends & Heroes tent, brought by WOHA by United Airlines, and a drive-in style show viewing on Oct. 25.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Blue Angels' 2024 air show season wraps up soon. Where to watch in October

