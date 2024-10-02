Insomnia Cookies is coming to Pensacola. Here's what we know.

Fan-favorite dessert company Insomnia Cookies is setting up shop at 1765 E. Nine Mile Road with plans to open in late fall or early winter.

Public Relations Account Executive Katie Rose Dwyre confirmed the news to the News Journal on Tuesday.

“We are so excited to be serving warm, delicious cookies in Pensacola very soon,” Dwyre wrote in an email.

The new location will be in the University Town Center, which is becoming a busy food and beverage destination, also home to Yummy Poke & Bubble Tea , VooDoo BBQ & Grill and Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt .

Insomnia Cookies is best known for its warm cookies delivered right to your door late into the night, according to a statement released by Insomnia Cookies in July . With new investors Verlinvest and Mistral Equity Partners on board, the company plans to reach more than 1,800 bakeries in the United States and beyond, the statement continued. The company is on track to open 55 stores in 2024 alone, including the one in Pensacola.

“We now are poised to further accelerate our growth, exceed our long-term ambitions and most importantly deliver on the growing demand for warm, delicious treats from Insomniacs across the globe," Insomnia Founder and CEO Seth Berkowitz wrote in a statement.

The company started out of Berkowitz's dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania, and he has grown it to 285 locations nationwide.

While the cookies are the name of Insomnia's fame, they also offer other sweet treats such as ice cream, brownies, ice cream cookie sandwiches called “wiches” and cookie cakes.

Insomnia offers a variety of core flavors you can count on, such as Double Chocolate Mint and Salted Caramel. However, they also spice up their menu with a variety of rotating seasonal flavors, such as Apple Cider Donut, made with a brown sugar dough mixed with apple pieces and topped with cinnamon sugar, and Bewitched Blueberry Swirl, a blend of blueberry and sugar cookie doughs.

The company also caters to the various dietary needs of their fans nicknamed “isomniacs,” offering varieties of cookies that are vegan and gluten-free.

Cookies are sold either individually, ranging from about $3 to $4 each depending on flavor and size, or by the box, starting at about $14, according to Insomnia’s website set to the Mobile, Alabama store .

