FHSAA Football Rankings: Pensacola Catholic reclaims top spot for Pensacola-area teams

Week 6 was a little longer than expected.

Due to Hurricane Helene, numerous games around the state got pushed to Monday that were either scheduled, originally, for Thursday or Friday. Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were no exception, with Pensacola and Milton hosting teams from Bay County – which closed school on Friday – on Monday.

Even though Week 6 got pushed to Monday, the Florida High School Athletic Association regional football rankings didn't see any delay. In the latest rankings, released on Tuesday by the FHSAA, Pensacola Catholic claimed the honor for the area's top team, slotting in at No. 19 overall in the state.

Jay, which held the top spot last week, fell to No. 60 after losing to Flomaton (Ala.) to end its perfect season. Only one other team cracked the top 50 this week, Pace, after a dominant win over Crestview on Friday.

But, at the end of the day, the overall state rankings don't matter. The district rankings don't entirely matter either (though they're still fun to watch). It's all about the regional rankings, especially for the teams near the top of each region that don't win the district crown.

District champions with the best head-to-head record earn the automatic bid into the regional playoffs.

Here are the latest rankings, plus a playoff bubble watch, that will have more certainty as the season goes on. For this week, the presumed district champion will be the team highest-ranked (until district records become more clear).

REGIONAL RANKINGS

Class 6A rankings

Pace (14.888) – first in District 1-6A, second in Region 1-6A, seventh in Class 6A, 37th overall in state

Tate (6.664) – second in District 1-6A, seventh in Region 1-6A, 21st in Class 6A, 138th overall in state,

Navarre (1.256) – fourth in District 1-6A, 13th in Region 1-6A, 38th in Class 6A, 233rd overall in state

Region 1-6A playoff watch

1. Nease (3)* vs. 8. Tocoi Creek (3)

2. Pace (1)* vs. 7. Tate (1)

3. Buchholz (3) vs. 6. Oviedo (4)*

4. Oakleaf (2)* vs. 5. Mandarin (2)

Playoff notes: Pace jumped up in the region and still has the right to host as the district champion. However, of note, if the regular-season ended today, Tate would be able to stay relatively local as the Patriots would host the Aggies in the first round for a battle of district foes. All four presumed district champions – Nease (3), Pace (1), Oakleaf (2) and Oviedo (4) – are within the top eight, but Buchholz would have to travel as an at-large bid team out of District 3 to Oviedo.

Class 5A rankings

Gulf Breeze (-4.806) – third in District 1-5A, 10th in Region 1-5A, 46th in Class 5A, 321st overall in state

Milton (-12.312) – fourth in District 1-5A, 14th in Region 1-5A, 58th in Class 5A, 413th overall in state

Region 1-5A playoff watch

1. Niceville (1)* vs. 8. Mainland (4)*

2. Lincoln (2)* vs. 7. Fleming Island (3)

3. Mosley (1) vs. 6. Middleburg (3)

4. Beachside (3)* vs. 5. Ponte Vedra (3)

Playoff notes: Districts 1 and 3 seem to run the table in Region 1-5A, with six of the eight teams represented. All four presumed district champions – Niceville (1), Lincoln (2), Beachside (3) and Mainland (4) – are within the top eight teams, but Mainland wouldn't host since it's the eighth seed and would have to travel to state power Niceville. The Pensacola area would have no representation, as the highest-ranked local team, Gulf Breeze, is 10th.

Class 4A rankings

Escambia (6.369) – first in District 1-4A, fourth in Region 1-4A, 24th in Class 4A, 144th overall in state

Pine Forest (3.521) – second in District 1-4A, sixth in Region 1-4A, 30th in Class 4A, 190th overall in state

Booker T. Washington (-1.281) – third in District 1-4A, 10th in Region 1-4A, 41st in Class 4A, 270th overall in state

Region 1-4A playoff watch

1. St. Augustine (3)* vs. 8. Arnold (2)

2. Choctaw (2)* vs. 7. Ed White (4)

3. Rickards (2) vs. 6. Pine Forest (1)

4. Escambia (1)* vs. 5. Riverside (4)*

Playoff notes: Escambia reclaimed the top spot in the district after a solid win over Booker T. Washington, and now would host the District 4 champion, Riverside. Pine Forest would hit the road to Rickards, an at-large bid team from District 2. All four presumed district champs are within the top eight teams – St. Augustine (3), Choctaw (2), Escambia (1) and Riverside (4). Booker T. Washington, ranked 10th, is on the outside looking in.

Class 3A rankings

Pensacola (-6.228) – second in District 1-3A, 11th in Region 1-3A, 45th in Class 3A, 349th overall in state

West Florida (-7.602) – third in District 1-3A, 12th in Region 1-3A, 48th in Class 3A, 364th overall in state

Region 1-3A playoff watch

1. Raines (3)* vs. 8. Yulee (3)

2. Baker County (2)* vs. 7. Bay (1)*

3. Wakulla (2) vs. 6. Menendez (4)

4. Godby (2) vs. 5. Bishop Kenny (4)*

Playoff notes: Things got quite interesting, at least in the three-team District 1-3A, after Bay beat Pensacola on Monday. The Tornadoes now are the top team in the district, and it'll be up to West Florida to potentially knock them off. Either way, all four district champions – Raines (3), Baker County (2), Bishop Kenny (4) and Bay (1) – are within the top eight teams. However, Bay wouldn't be able to host as it goes to Baker County, and Godby would have to travel to Bishop Kenny, as the former is an at-large team.

Class 2A rankings

Pensacola Catholic (16.581) – first in District 1-2A, second in Region 1-2A, third in Class 2A, 19th overall in state

Region 1-2A playoff watch

1. Gadsden County (3)* vs. 8. Freeport (1)

2. Pensacola Catholic (1)* vs. 7. Walton (1)

3. Bolles (4)* vs. 6. Florida High (3)

4. Taylor County (3) vs. 5. Marianna (2)*

Playoff notes: The Crusaders jumped up a couple spots after defeating Freeport, and would earn the right to host just a tad bit longer as long as they keep winning. All four district champions – Gadsden County (3), Pensacola Catholic (1), Bolles (4) and Marianna (2) – are within the top eight, but Taylor County, an at-large team from District 4, would have to go to Marianna. As it stands, the Crusaders would host Walton first – could we see a repeat of the Crusaders' impressive run game?

Rural rankings

Jay (11.904) – first in Region 1-Rural, second in Rural overall, 60th overall in state

Northview (-8.512) – fifth in Region 1-Rural, 27th in Rural overall, 373rd overall in state

Central (-19.532) – seventh in Region 1-Rural, 34th in Rural overall, 457th overall in state

Rural playoff watch

Play-in Round

13. Williston vs. 20. Branford

14. Jefferson County vs. 19. Blountstown

15. Baker vs. 18. Lafayette

16. Moore Haven vs. 17. Marathon

First Round

1. Union County vs. Moore Haven-Marathon winner

2. Jay vs. Baker-Lafayette winner

3. Madison County vs. Jefferson County-Blountstown winner

4. Hawthorne vs. Willison-Branford winner

5. Chiefland vs. 12. Holmes County

6. Chipley vs. 11. Pahokee

7. Cottondale vs. 10. Fort White

8. Franklin County vs. 9. Aucilla Christian

Playoff notes: Jay didn't fall as hard as one might've expected after the loss, and stayed at No. 2 in Rural to be able to still host in the first round (playing the winner of Baker and Lafayette), and avoid the play-in round. Remember, the rural playoffs are different without regions this year, so the top 20 teams get in overall. Northview, ranked No. 27, is still on the outside looking in.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FHSAA Football Rankings: Pensacola Catholic reclaims top spot for Pensacola-area teams