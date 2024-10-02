Vote: Who do you think the frontrunner is for the PNJ Volleyball Player of the Year?

Less than two weeks remain until the postseason starts for high school volleyball.

District tournaments in the Florida High School Athletic Association begin on Oct. 14 at various sites across the state. Giving the timing, it seems like an appropriate time to highlight several key players across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties who have led their teams to strong regular seasons, while also posting incredible individual numbers.

A handful of volleyball stars have stood out and become early frontrunners for the 2024 PNJ Volleyball Player of the Year award. These players have been selected by the PNJ Sports Staff, and there is no guarantee of earning the award at the end of the season.

This is where volleyball fans come in: who's the leading MVP candidate for volleyball from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties? Be sure to vote below. The poll will be open until Wednesday (Oct. 9) at 12 p.m.

Note: Is your team or stats missing? Be sure to file statistics with the PNJ sports staff or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Hannah Bradley, Booker T. Washington: Hannah Bradley has been an all-around star for the Wildcats, leading the effort up front on both offense and defense. Booker T. has a 7-10 record, looking to potentially make some noise in the District 1-5A tournament. Through Monday, Bradley has recorded 140 kills, 29 aces, 17 blocks, 199 digs and 24 assists.

Bella Satterwhite, Gulf Breeze: The reigning 2023 PNJ Player of the Year from the Dolphins, Satterwhite has been non-stop on the attack for Gulf Breeze so far this season. Standing out among a bunch of key players, Satterwhite has paced Gulf Breeze to a 17-1 record (and all 17 wins have been sweeps), and the Dolphins are in the top 10 of the state. As far as stats, Satterwhite has posted 168 kills, 22 aces, 13 blocks, 109 digs and nine assists.

Aubreigh Nelson, Jay: Jay continues to rank at the top of the Rural classification in Region 1, and is surely a favorite in the District 1 tournament. Only suffering losses to other top teams in the region (Central and Baker, the defending 2023 state champion), Aubreigh Nelson has been a bright spot for the Royals. Through 15 games, Nelson has recorded 99 kills, 29 aces, 39 blocks and 58 digs.

Kaitlyn Montgomery, Navarre: Another award-winner from last season, Kaitlyn Montgomery is the defending 2023 PNJ Offensive Player of the Year for volleyball after an area-high 307 kills. Montgomery is working her way there, again, on a Navarre team that is 14-3 and part of a lethal group of teams from Region 1-6A. Montgomery, through 17 games, has posted 151 kills, 23 aces, 20 blocks, 174 digs and seven assists.

Marley Manning, Pace: After transferring to Pace last season, Marley Manning has continued her dominance with the Patriots as they continue to improve year after year. Currently with a 15-5 record, Pace has the chance to, also, turn some heads during the District 1-6A tournament (and, through Tuesday, are on a four-game win streak). Through Monday, Manning has put up some solid numbers, including 231 kills, 39 aces, 28 blocks, 143 digs and 14 assists.

Ava Galinis, Pensacola Catholic: After struggling last season, Pensacola Catholic, through 20 games, sits at a .500 record. On a generally younger team – the Crusaders only have three seniors – junior Ava Galinis has been a strong point at the outside for Pensacola Catholic. Through Monday, Galinis has put up 146 kills, 26 aces, eight blocks, 110 digs and eight assists.

Jacey Stuart, Tate: A young gun for the Aggies, freshman Jacey Stuart has also been strong on the outside. Tate, through Monday, has posted an 11-7 record, working through the gauntlet of District 1-6A (see above). Stuart, through that same timeframe, has posted 125 kills, 15 aces, five blocks, 95 digs and five assists.

Jaden Gentry, West Florida: An honorable mention from the PNJ All-Area awards last season, Jaden Gentry has taken over a role left by Sophie Pan, albeit Gentry is on the outside up front. Through 18 games, with the Jaguars posting an 8-10 record so far, Gentry has recorded 163 kills, 31 aces, 10 blocks, 159 digs and 15 assists.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Vote: Who do you think the frontrunner is for the PNJ Volleyball Player of the Year?