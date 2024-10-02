FHSAA Volleyball Rankings: Region 1-6A still lethal between Gulf Breeze, Navarre and Pace

Less than two weeks remain until district tournaments begin for the Florida High School Athletic Association volleyball season.

The FHSAA released its latest regional rankings for volleyball on Monday evening, providing more clarity for potential at-large bids into regional tournaments.

The ratings look a little different than MaxPreps, which means it’s possible that the spot where teams place in the region or state may differ. However, the FHSAA has said that while it’s not a direct replica, the organization will be leaning more toward the MaxPreps rankings when it comes to playoffs.

District tournaments begin on Oct. 14, while region tournaments are slated to begin on Oct. 22. The rankings will determine the four at-large bid teams behind the four district champions per region.

It’s important to remember that the district tournament champion automatically moves onto the region tournament, and anything can happen within those tournaments – including upsets.

The state tournament, which will be at Polk State College, is scheduled for Nov. 4-9.

Here are the first, and latest, FHSAA volleyball rankings for teams from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as of Monday (matches played Tuesday are not included in the weekly rankings update).

Class 6A

Gulf Breeze (32.853) – first in District 1-6A, first in Region 1-6A, first in Class 6A, seventh overall in state

Navarre (26.215) – third in District 1-6A, fourth in Region 1-6A, fifth in Class 6A, 30th overall in state

Pace (21.659) – fourth in District 1-6A, sixth in Region 1-6A, seventh in Class 6A, 54th overall in state

Tate (14.791) – fifth in District 1-6A, 13th in Region 1-6A, 17th in Class 6A, 116th overall in state

Milton (-1.876) – seventh in District 1-6A, 26th in Region 1-6A, 68th in Class 6A, 410th overall in state

Region 1-6A playoff watch

1. Gulf Breeze (1)* vs. 8. Horizon (4)

2. Oviedo (3)* vs. 7. Lake Minneola (4)*

3. Niceville (1) vs. 6. Pace (1)

4. Navarre (1) vs. 5. Fletcher (2)*

Playoff notes: Gulf Breeze continues to run the region (and the class, for that matter), and is the top seed in the regional tournament. The four presumed district champions – Gulf Breeze (1), Oviedo (3), Fletcher (2) and Lake Minneola (4) – are within the top eight teams. Pace would go to Niceville, and Navarre, despite being seeded higher, would have to travel to Fletcher as the latter is a district champion.

Class 5A rankings

Booker T. Washington (12.571) – third in District 1-5A, 10th in Region 1-5A, 20th in Class 5A, 145th overall in state

Escambia (-4.189) – fifth in District 1-5A, 16th in Region 1-5A, 56th in Class 5A, 451st overall in state

Pine Forest (-15.508) – sixth in District 1-5A, 20th in Region 1-5A, 86th in Class 5A, 600th overall in state

Region 1-5A playoff watch

1. Chiles (2)* vs. 8. Choctaw (1)

2. Middleburg (3)* vs. 7. Leon (2)

3. Beachside (4)* vs. 6. Fleming Island (3)

4. Ponte Vedra (4) vs. 5. Mosley (1)*

Playoff notes: With all four presumed district champions – Chiles (2), Middleburg (3), Beachside (4) and Mosley (1) – within the top eight, there's no jumping around. However, Mosley, seeded fifth, would earn the right to host Ponte Vedra as a district champion. Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have no representation in Class 5A, as Booker T. Washington is on the outside looking in at 10th.

Class 4A rankings

Pensacola (9.444) – second in District 1-4A, third in Region 1-4A, 17th in Class 4A, 198th overall in state

West Florida (6.114) – fourth in District 1-4A, seventh in Region 1-4A, 26th in Class 4A, 266th overall in state

Region 1-4A playoff watch

1. Bishop Kenny (4)* vs. 8. Suwannee (2)*

2. South Walton (1)* vs. 7. West Florida (1)

3. Pensacola (1) vs. 6. Yulee (3)*

4. Fort Walton Beach (1) vs. 5. Baker County (4)

Playoff notes: Pensacola High saw its stock rise in Region 1-4A, jumping up to third, but would still lose out on hosting since the presumed district champion, Yulee (3), would still be able to host. District 1 has four representatives, with South Walton the presumed district champ. The four district crownholders – Bishop Kenny (4), South Walton (1), Yulee (3) and Suwannee (2) – are within the top eight. West Florida, ranked seventh, would head to South Walton for a district rivalry matchup.

Class 3A rankings

Pensacola Catholic (16.236) – second in District 1-3A, third in Region 1-3A, 18th in Class 3A, 96th overall in state

Region 1-3A playoffs

1. Florida High (2)* vs. 8. Freeport (1)

2. North Bay Haven (1)* vs. 7. Bolles (4)

3. Pensacola Catholic (1) vs. 6. Baldwin (3)*

4. Wolfson (4)* vs. 5. Episcopal (4)

Playoff notes: With all four presumed district champions in the top eight teams – Florida High (2), North Bay Haven (1), Wolfson (4) and Baldwin (3) – there isn't any jumping among the rankings. However, Pensacola Catholic, seeded third in the region, would still have to go on the road to Baldwin, the top team in District 3.

Class 1A rankings

LEAD Academy (-19.267) – fifth in District 1-1A, 21st in Region 1-1A, 83rd in Class 1A, 628th overall in state

Region 1-1A playoff watch

1. St. John Lutheran (4)* vs. 8. Christ's Church Academy (3)

2. Harvest Community (2)* vs. 7. St. Johns Country Day (3)*

3. Meadowbrook (4) vs. 6. North Florida Christian (1)*

4. Beaches Chapel (2) vs. 5. Hernando (4)

Playoff notes: Escambia and Santa Rosa counties would be without any representation in the Region 1-1A playoffs, as the only area team, LEAD Academy, is ranked 21st. However, in the bigger picture, all four presumed district champions of the region – St. John Lutheran (4), Harvest Community (2), North Florida Christian (1) and St. Johns Country Day (3) – are in the top eight. North Florida Christian, as district champion, would host Meadowbrook.

Rural rankings

Jay (13.454) – first in District 1-Rural, first in Region 1-Rural, fourth in Rural overall, 137th overall in state

Central (2.151) – third in District 1-Rural, fifth in Region 1-Rural, 13th in Rural overall, 328th overall in state

Northview (-3.430) – fourth in District 1-Rural, sixth in Region 1-Rural, 20th in Rural overall, 438th overall in state

Region 1-Rural playoff watch

1. Jay (1)* vs. 4. Cottondale (2)

2. Chipley (2)* vs. 3. Baker (2)

Playoff notes: There are no changes in Region 1-Rural from last week's rankings as far as the playoff picture (though Northview jumped up a spot in the regional rankings to sixth). Both district champions – Jay (1) and Chipley (2) – are the top-ranked teams, and would host. Central, ranked fifth, is on the outside looking in as of now.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FHSAA Volleyball Rankings: Region 1-6A still lethal between Gulf Breeze, Navarre and Pace