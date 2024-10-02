Open in App
    • Pensacola News Journal

    West Pensacola Elementary students collecting socks for the homeless

    By Mary Lett, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8PMe_0vrGqOMV00

    Yellow socks, Christmas socks, fuzzy socks and more socks are among the over 3,500 pairs of socks West Pensacola Elementary School ’s annual Socktober drive has generated for those in need.

    This year, the school along with community partners plan to collect at least 2,000 more pairs of new socks for the homeless. The new socks will be donated to Opening Doors Northwest Florida, an agency that aims to end homelessness in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, for distribution.

    The 2024 drive, “Socktober: Changing Lives One Sock at A Time,” started Tuesday and will continue with corporate partner Running Wild Pensacola through Oct. 31.

    West Pensacola music teacher Kyle Kaye came up with the idea of a Socktober drive in 2020.

    “I just thought it would be a good fit for West Pensacola, and I just love that our students are excited and committed to helping others,” said Kaye, a fan of "Kid President" actor Robby Novak who teamed up with Socktober creator Brad Montague in 2013 to spread the word about the project and encourage more people to participate.

    “The students are thrilled that this is something they can do themselves. I told them for just for $1, they can buy a pair of socks. We want our students to learn they can give back to people in their community – even if they have needs. We want them to know they can help others and it’s important to give back.”

    Socks are among the most requested, yet least donated items, at homeless shelters. West Florida Elementary students understand that and have committed themselves to meeting and exceeding this year’s Socktober goal.

    Fifth-grader Aunalise Rodriguez donated several packages of socks during other Socktober drives. This year, the 10-year-old said she will give even more.

    “The socks will help people who need them a lot. It may not seem like it’s a lot, but I know they will appreciate them. The socks will cover their feet and help them stay warm this winter,” Aunalise said. “This year, I’m hoping to bring about three or four packs of socks.”

    Jordis Yost, another West Pensacola Elementary fifth-grader, said she wants to make sure that everyone who needs socks – receives socks.

    “It’s generous to donate to people in need because if they don’t have anything to wear, they’ll get too cold in the wintertime,” Jordis said. “And it’s important to help others.”

    In 2020, West Pensacola Elementary collected 422 pairs of news socks during the Socktober drive. In 2023, the number of new socks collected grew to 1,624.

    Sydney Bercier, Running Wild Pensacola marketing director, said the business heard all the buzz about Socktober last year and reached out to West Pensacola Elementary to help.

    West Pensacola adding 6th grade: Sixth-grade pilot program at some Escambia elementary schools starts positive, will expand

    “We really want to give back to the community and thought this was a wonderful way to do it. The last Socktober was the best year ever. They collected over 1,600 pairs of socks, and we hope to help push the school over its 2024 goal,” Bercier said.

    “Socks may seem like a small gesture, but they make a world of difference to people experiencing homelessness or financial hardship, especially as the colder months approach.”

    Along with donating socks, Running Wild will pick up socks from each collection site and store them for Opening Doors Northwest Florida.

    “I know one year Mrs. Kaye had socks everywhere in her room. This year, we hope to relieve the school of having to store all those socks. Businesses that have donation boxes set up for socks can also drop them off at our Cervantes Street store.”

    Bercier also stressed the health benefits of socks.

    “It’s so important to not only wear clean socks but good socks. Our feet sweat about ½ pint of water each day, and if you don’t have a good quality moisture-wicking socks, it can lead to blisters, chaffing and callouses,” she explained.

    This year, West Pensacola Elementary students also will bag the socks in packs of three, Kaye said.

    “Opening Doors told us how excited people are to receive a new pair of socks, so we decided to give them not just one pair, but three pairs,” Kaye said, adding Socktober has become a Pensacola-area project with Wharton-Smith Construction Group becoming West Pensacola Elementary’s first community partner in 2021.

    Since that time, Brown Barge Middle School, Greater Union Baptist Church, the Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System, several Order of the Eastern Star groups, Escambia County School District employees and others have donated to Socktober.

    "Socktober is about the children and families at West Pensacola giving back to the community and the community at large helping our efforts to, in turn, help the homeless population," said Christine Baker, West Pensacola principal, in a prepared statement. "There are multiple organizations collecting at this point, and we are so happy that Running Wild is coming on board!"

    Socktober 2024 collection sites

    Through Oct. 31, residents can donate new, unopened socks for all ages and genders at collection sites:

    • Apple Market, 1021 Scenic Highway
    • Running Wild Pensacola, 3012 E. Cervantes St.
    • Running Wild Fairhope, 72a S. Section St.
    • West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 N. 49th Ave.

    For more details contact Sydney Bercier at 850-435-9222 or sydney@werunwild.com.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: West Pensacola Elementary students collecting socks for the homeless

    Deanna Johnson
    2d ago
    love it ❤️
