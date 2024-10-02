Open in App
    Help honor the community members making our neighborhoods prosper

    By News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s3SuK_0vrGJwoy00

    We don't always see the little ways our friends and neighbors make our communities better places to live .

    Whether it's spending their weekends planting trees , creating community spaces for children to learn and play, or taking old, historic buildings and giving them new purpose, there are many unsung heroes improving Northwest Florida life with their projects and passion.

    This December, CivicCon is taking time to sing the praises of these unsung heroes, but we need you to help by nominating community members for the 2024 CivicCon Awards.

    Since 2017, CivicCon has brought in more than 60 of the world's most respected thinkers and doers to discuss solutions to pressing community issues like affordable housing, walkability, the opioid crisis, the achievement gap in education and much more.

    Each year, the CivicCon Awards are an opportunity for people to recognize their neighbors, peers and colleagues who live the ideas that are discussed on stage, from volunteers who dedicate their weekends testing our local water quality, to health care professionals making medical care more accessible for our most vulnerable citizens, to neighborhood groups who serve by picking up trash and feeding their neighbors.

    Previous CivicCon Award winners: CivicCon Awards 2023: Meet the people making a great community even better

    The awardees are selected via a public nomination process, and the awards recognize individuals and organizations creating positive change in 10 different categories.

    Send us your nominations by visiting jgallas6797.survey.fm/2024-civiccon-awards to see the categories and nomination form.

    Here are the categories:

    Placemaking Award

    This represents the work of an individual or an organization to create a great public space for anyone in the community to enjoy.

    Environmental Award

    Recognizes work by an individual or organization that results in better water or air quality for a part or all of the community.

    Great Neighborhoods Award

    Awardees work to improve a neighborhood, strengthen a neighborhood association or help others launch their neighborhood association.

    Safe Streets And People-Centered Transportation Award

    This award recognizes those working to make all modes of travel safe, comfortable and appealing.

    The Equity Award

    This award recognizes those who are working to build a more equitable community where regardless of a person's background, race, income or gender, they still have the same shot at achieving a social, professional and personal life that is prosperous and fulfilling.

    Best New Addition To Downtown Pensacola Award

    This awards recognizes the best new additions to downtown to help improve its appeal, vibrancy and economic strength.

    The Strong Towns Award

    This award recognizes individuals or organization that embody the ideals of Chuck Marohn, founder of Strong Towns, who advocates for smart, bottom-up development patterns to make cities safe, livable, inviting, financially strong and resilient.

    The Founding Member Award

    One of our CivicCon Founding Members will be recognized for consistent and meaningful involvement with the CivicCon Speaker Series or community involvement that has been inspired by CivicCon.

    CivicCon Volunteer Award

    Work done by CivicCon couldn't occur without the time and talent of its volunteers. Each year it honors one or more volunteers who were essential in presenting that year's events.

    The CivicCon Award

    This award is for an individual who best embodies the spirit of civic engagement and shows an appreciation for learning best practices and dedication to improving the quality of life for others.

    Want to go?

    • What : The 2024 CivicCon Awards
    • Where : the SCI building, 220 W. Garden St., Pensacola, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

    CivicCon is a partnership with the News Journal to help empower citizens to better their communities through smart planning and civic conversation. More information about CivicCon, as well as stories and videos featuring previous speakers, is available at pnj.com/civiccon .

    To submit a nomination visit jgallas6797.survey.fm/2024-civiccon-awards .

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Help honor the community members making our neighborhoods prosper

