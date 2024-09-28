$409K Move-in ready Pensacola home just minutes from beach | Hot Property

Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section .

Located minutes from Pensacola Naval Air Station and a short drive from downtown Pensacola and Perdido Key, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence is move-in ready. The home features an open living space, a formal dining area, a charming kitchen, and a spacious, privacy-fenced backyard.

Arriving at the home, you’ll appreciate the two-car garage for homeowner parking, and ample driveway parking for guests. A paved bath leads to the front entry, where you may welcome friends and family.

The foyer is flanked by an office with French doors on one side and a formal dining room on the other.

The family room is an expansive space with a high ceiling, an abundance of natural light and direct access to the backyard. It’ll be a breeze to entertain indoors and outdoors.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home, and this one is a dream with endless counters, plenty of cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and an eat up bar,” says Realtor Michelle Beare. The space includes an eat-in dining space for additional guests or casual meals.

A split floor plan finds the primary bedroom on the opposite wing from the secondary bedrooms, offering privacy for everyone. The primary suite includes a large bedroom overlooking the backyard and an en-suite bath with a deep soaking tub, a double vanity, a walk-in shower, and ample closet space.

The additional bedrooms are perfect for live-in family or guests.

The backyard is your private Florida getaway, and with the home-oriented on over ¼-acre of land, there is ample space for a swimming pool. Additionally, the property overlooks a green belt, assuring privacy behind the home.

Beare notes that the home added a new roof (2021), a new HVAC (2022), and a tankless water heater (2022).

With the home located in the Manchester neighborhood, you’ll be near conveniences and appreciate the quiet atmosphere.

11460 Aruba Dr., Pensacola, FL

Price : $409,999

: $409,999 Approximate square feet :2,604

:2,604 Bedrooms : 4

: 4 Baths : 2 full

: 2 full Built : 2007

Listing Agent

Michelle Beare | Levin Rinke Realty

Phone : 703-424-5151

: 703-424-5151 Email : michellebeareavr@gmail.com

: michellebeareavr@gmail.com Online : levinrinkerealty.com

