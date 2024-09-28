Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    $409K Move-in ready Pensacola home just minutes from beach | Hot Property

    By Phillip Makselan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152Xcq_0vmuZbx800

    Editor's note: Home of the Week is a paid sponsorship and prints in our Friday Real Estate Section .

    Located minutes from Pensacola Naval Air Station and a short drive from downtown Pensacola and Perdido Key, this four-bedroom, two-bath residence is move-in ready. The home features an open living space, a formal dining area, a charming kitchen, and a spacious, privacy-fenced backyard.

    Arriving at the home, you’ll appreciate the two-car garage for homeowner parking, and ample driveway parking for guests. A paved bath leads to the front entry, where you may welcome friends and family.

    The foyer is flanked by an office with French doors on one side and a formal dining room on the other.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rds7b_0vmuZbx800

    The family room is an expansive space with a high ceiling, an abundance of natural light and direct access to the backyard. It’ll be a breeze to entertain indoors and outdoors.

    “The kitchen is the heart of the home, and this one is a dream with endless counters, plenty of cabinet storage, stainless steel appliances, double oven, and an eat up bar,” says Realtor Michelle Beare. The space includes an eat-in dining space for additional guests or casual meals.

    A split floor plan finds the primary bedroom on the opposite wing from the secondary bedrooms, offering privacy for everyone. The primary suite includes a large bedroom overlooking the backyard and an en-suite bath with a deep soaking tub, a double vanity, a walk-in shower, and ample closet space.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452rcO_0vmuZbx800

    The additional bedrooms are perfect for live-in family or guests.

    The backyard is your private Florida getaway, and with the home-oriented on over ¼-acre of land, there is ample space for a swimming pool. Additionally, the property overlooks a green belt, assuring privacy behind the home.

    Beare notes that the home added a new roof (2021), a new HVAC (2022), and a tankless water heater (2022).

    With the home located in the Manchester neighborhood, you’ll be near conveniences and appreciate the quiet atmosphere.

    11460 Aruba Dr., Pensacola, FL

    • Price : $409,999
    • Approximate square feet :2,604
    • Bedrooms : 4
    • Baths : 2 full
    • Built : 2007

    Listing Agent

    Michelle Beare | Levin Rinke Realty

    • Phone : 703-424-5151
    • Email : michellebeareavr@gmail.com
    • Online : levinrinkerealty.com

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: $409K Move-in ready Pensacola home just minutes from beach | Hot Property

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Broken-Hearted Shelter Dog Sits Facing The Wall For Hours After Giving Up Hope That Someone Will Adopt Her
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Popular Clothing Chain To Permanently Close All Florida Locations
    NewsRadio WFLA5 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Pointing out problems is good; bringing solutions is great | Studer
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    'Trump getting flipped off': Former president gets mixed reaction at Alabama football game
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    One to two tropical storms could form the Caribbean over the first two weeks of October
    Pensacola News Journal9 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Why is my iPhone showing SOS? Here's what it means and how to fix it
    Pensacola News Journal13 hours ago
    Things to do in Pensacola: Danetoberfest; Beach Songwriters Festival; HalloweenFest
    Pensacola News Journal1 day ago
    Statewide gun-free zone ban legislation expected for 2025 session
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy