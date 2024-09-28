Open in App
    Pensacola News Journal

    Pensacola's Women Build could hit historic mark in funds raised for its 11th anniversary

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcKcd_0vmuVya500

    The 11th annual Women Build event by Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is right around the corner and the local nonprofit is on track to reach a historic achievement through their efforts.

    Women Build brings together dozens of local women from the community to physically construct new homes for families in need of affordable housing , while also fostering comradery and long-lasting bonds.

    This year’s build week kicks off on Tuesday and will bring together more than 100 women to construct two homes for the first time in the local event’s history.

    Emily Rauch came to the Pensacola area almost two years ago for flight school and has been involved with Women Build since last year. She’s raised over $4,000 for this year’s event.

    “It’s really cool to see just a slab of concrete and then at the end of the day have these outer walls up and it starts to look like a house,” said Rauch. “You’re working alongside your friends and doing something for someone in your community and it’s not just a blank face − we get to know that we’re helping put whoever this lady is into a home, it’s a very cool feeling.”

    Escambia County's unsellable homes: Questions linger as Escambia seeks partner to sell 17 county-built affordable homes

    By the end of this year’s build, Habitat could surpass $1 million in funds raised for the event across its 11-year history. After hitting its $150,000 fundraising goal last year, they’re aiming for that same total and have nearly hit the mark.

    “Knowing that we’ll have raised over $1 million is a truly special achievement and speaks to the dedication of our Women Builders over the years,” said Michele DuMond, Habitat’s volunteer services and special events manager, in a written statement. DuMond is the runner-up for most funds raised this year, tallying over $7,000 in contributions so far. “Women Build is unique because most of the fundraising happens outside of our office by many women united by one goal. Our community truly comes together to make a real difference, and it’s incredibly inspiring to witness these incredible women get it done.”

    One of the most impactful ways that Women Build raises money is by partnering with the Blue Wahoos and having volunteers operate a concession stand at select home games.

    A portion of the sales from the volunteers’ concession stand are donated to their campaign.

    Contributions from the Blue Wahoos and their food-and-beverage provider RS3 Strategic Hospitality totaled $45,000 last year, according to Habitat, but the partnership has created more than a financial incentive to continue.

    Rauch and several other women were working concessions games as part of their individual fundraising goals, but enjoyed each other's company so much they formed the S.P.O.R.T.S Builders team, raising $35,000 for last year’s event.

    “We all kind of bonded over that experience of working the Blue Wahoos and formed a team, it’s been going strong ever since,” said Rauch.

    Women who are interested in participating in the annual event in the future can register on Habitat's website at www.pensacolahabitat.org. Those who register are split into teams and they can each schedule a full day to work on the site as long as they hit their respective fundraising goals.

    Members of each team must raise $500 individually or the team's total fundraising must equate to at least $500 from each person in order to receive annual incentives and participate on build day, according to Habitat.

    Habitat for Humanity is a national nonprofit organization with a goal to help families get affordable housing and improve lives through collectively building.

    Women Build is a national initiative by Habitat. The first Women Build by Pensacola Habitat took place in 2014, raising just over $50,000.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola's Women Build could hit historic mark in funds raised for its 11th anniversary

    Pamela Stone
    2d ago
    thank you to all the women who take the time to do this to help Habitat for Humanity I am physically not well and old but I promise I would be there right beside you if I could good luck and bless all of you
