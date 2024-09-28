Pensacola Christian runner Jaimee Tutton wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Pensacola Christian's Jaimee Tutton has been one of the top runners in Northwest Florida to start her junior season.

She's won the PNJ Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year award for the last every year since 2020. Except she's technically been the co-winner of the award, along with her older sister, RaeAnne Tutton.

With RaeAnne graduated, Jaimee Tutton has been leading the charge for PCA. She placed 12th out of 231 runners at the Southern Showcase in Alabama on Sept. 14, clocking in at 18 minutes, 39.10 seconds to lead the Warriors to a third-place team finish out of 27 teams.

As a result, Tutton won PNJ Athlete of the Week honors for Sept. 9-14, securing 60.8% of the poll's votes on PNJ.com. Each weekly winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

Here's a quick question-and-answer interview with Jaimee Tutton by PNJ sports reporter Ben Grieco.

Q&A with Pensacola Christian runner Jaimee Tutton

PNJ: You've had a strong start to the start of your junior year. How would you describe the first couple months of your season?

Jaimee Tutton: "It's definitely been different not running with my sister. That's been more of a transition than I thought it was going to be. But it's been fun. I'm ready to really hit it hard over the next couple races. But it's been good."

PNJ: I was just going to ask, what's it like running without RaeAnne?

JT: "It's really different. I didn't think it was going to be different. I thought I was going to be perfectly fine. But it's definitely been a transition. Normally, RaeAnne did most of the thinking and I just got to run with her. Now, I really have to think for myself and stay engaged the whole time."

PNJ: What's the mental aspect like, especially "thinking" during a race?

JT: "Now I have to stay really engaged the entire time, I can't zone out. I have to remember, 'I need to surge at this point.' I really have to stay mentally engaged. Coach (Scott Cochran) calls it 'falling asleep' while you're running. I can't do that anymore. Normally, I could just turn my brain off and run."

PNJ: What was your offseason like between running track and over the summer?

JT: "We ran a lot of miles. We ran 500 miles over the summer. It was a lot of training in the heat. But we got through it, and I think it's really starting to pay off."

PNJ: Was that a number you were hoping to hit?

JT: "Coach has running plans for every one, so specific runs for every person every day, with a goal at the end of the summer. The goal was 550-ish. I was able to hit that."

PNJ: What's it like the last few weeks, going against some of the top competition in the area?

JT: "It's been really good. It's a good playing field, to run against different girls. They're all fun to run against."

PNJ: Are there any team goals that you all have this year?

JT: "Definitely repeat state champions. But probably winning regionals, too."

PNJ: Is there an additional motivation from the girls, knowing that you all won the state championship last year?

JT: "We're definitely trying to get the mindset of, we're not just going to walk in and assume we're going to win. We still have to work really hard for it. I feel like the girls have been focusing on that this year."

PNJ: How about for you? Any individual goals by the time the end of the year rolls around?

JT: "I'd like to place really high at state, and get in the 17's (minute range)."

PNJ: A couple quick questions now. Do you have any sort of pre-race superstitions?

JT: "No, not really."

PNJ: Any go-to pre-race meal or snack?

JT: "The night before, we always have chicken alfredo. The morning of, we always have a bagel."

PNJ: Any sort of music before you go?

JT: "Nope, it' just go run."

PNJ: Is there any sort of dream trail or course you've always wanted to run?

JT: "I've always wanted to run in Oregon where the Nike cross country team runs."

PNJ: Any major running influences that you follow?

JT: "Chari Hawkins. I follow her. She's been really helpful as far as the mental aspect of running."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola Christian runner Jaimee Tutton wins PNJ Athlete of the Week award