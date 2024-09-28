Pointing out problems is good; bringing solutions is great | Studer

Some time back, I wrote, “When a person identifies a problem, they have a human responsibility to also help with a solution.” Are there times when it’s enough to only point out a problem? Yes. One example is when you see a situation that could be dangerous. I was at a baseball game a few weeks back, and as I walked past an area, I thought I smelled propane gas. I quickly found someone who worked in facilities and shared my concern. The person thanked me and quickly responded by checking out the situation. There are plenty of circumstances in which sharing a concern is helpful and important.

There are also plenty of situations where sharing ideas on how to address the problem is appropriate. Problem finders are fine; solution bringers are even better. When working with groups, I ask people this question: “If you are new in a work area where you have experience, how long does it take you to get a good idea of the issues in the area?” I have not heard anyone respond that it takes more than two weeks. It is usually much sooner. This does not mean that the solution comes that quickly. It does show that identifying problems is easier than providing solutions.

Some people are natural at bringing solutions. Some individuals have ideas and solutions but are fearful of sharing them. They choose to be quiet, saying things like, “I do not want to step on their toes.” My response is that we need toe steppers. Just be polite toe steppers. Some people lack confidence. I bet there was a time in school when you felt you knew the answer but did not raise your hand. Then when the answer was given, you were right. We need confidence as well as a willingness to take risks.

I read a comment from a person who was in a leadership session at their place of work. The comment was that they felt the material was the same material they had covered in the past two sessions. Their opinion is fine. What would have set this person apart is if they had gone into a bit more detail and offered topics they felt would be good for the sessions. That is the next step in a person’s development.

More from Quint Studer: Feedback is an opportunity, not a reason for fear

Here are some tips for helping individuals build up their solution-bringing skill set.

1. When someone mentions a problem, ask in a calm way, “What do you recommend?” This approach has many positives. It shows interest in others’ ideas. It is a no-lose question. If the person says, “I do not know,” it shows the person that the solution may not be an easy one. It also builds an understanding that being a leader is not an easy role. Best of all, the person may provide an excellent solution. Many times, the suggestion may lead to more conversation. The last two experiences build confidence and demonstrate that you as a leader value input.

2. Stop enabling those coworkers who are constantly pointing out problems. There are two types of enablers. One meaning is allowing someone or something to accomplish something. Merriam-Webster uses the example of enabling cookies on a computer. Another definition of an enabler is someone who supports others in practicing unhealthy behaviors. Who most often hears the problems shared? Usually coworkers. They will eventually tune out the person who is always mentioning problems. Again, at times, identifying problems is needed. However, we all likely know people who tend to always point out what is wrong. As a coworker, it is helpful to ask, “What do you suggest?”

In both cases, the main point is to thank those who bring up a problem in a respectful way while asking the person what they recommend. If this is done consistently, it leads to a culture of solutions. Whether you’re a leader or an employee, helping people to become solution bringers leads to a richer, more rewarding, more growth-oriented workplace for everyone.

