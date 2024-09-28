Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Pensacola News Journal

    Pelican's Perch Marina plans to kick off its 75th anniversary with major renovation

    By Edward Bunch III, Pensacola News Journal,

    2 days ago

    A Warrington-area marina and boat yard is coming up on its 75-year anniversary and its owners are planning to improve the site by building a new, permanent office building that will provide extra amenities for customers as well as transient docks for out-of-town travelers.

    Pelican’s Perch Marina wants to establish its office and a new boaters lounge inside of the potential building, according to their development proposal filed with Escambia County, with plans to provide a laundry room, a kitchen, showers and restrooms alongside a “relaxing area” for boat owners.

    They also proposed creating a deck for the building that will overlook the boatyard and the Bayou Chico .

    “One of the most needed things on our waterways is a place for people traveling on their vessels to be able to moor up and experience the whole Pensacola scene,” said Pelican’s Perch manager Danny Pigg. “Not only are we going to be building this office space and boater’s lounge, we’re also going to be building transient docks, which is going to help the community and obviously the maritime community.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qt4Yo_0vmtvvnD00

    Sunken boats in the Bayou Chico: Bayou Chico is chock full of sinking boats. Why it's so hard clearing them out.

    Pelican’s Perch is a full-service marina off Audusson Avenue that’s equipped with a 50-ton marina travel lift, allowing them to service vessels of varying sizes.

    Boat owners can get a 10-point hull inspection, fiberglass repairs, interior renovations and more at the marina.

    Pelican’s Perch encompasses a 10.07-acre site on the Bayou Chico with 50 boat slips in the water and 53 berths in the boatyard. The marina's office is currently located in a 1,430-square-foot portable building, and the site also has a 294-square-foot bathroom.

    It was created by Capt. Shirley Brown, who was also the founder of Brown Marine Service, and is now owned by her daughter Shirley Bryan.

    Bryan is a lifelong Pensacola resident and an artist who's involved in the industry from the local to national level.

    She's a member of both the Southern and Florida Watercolor Society as well as a charter member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Locally, she's a member of the Pensacola Quayside Gallery and the Pensacola Museum of Art.

    This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pelican's Perch Marina plans to kick off its 75th anniversary with major renovation

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Pointing out problems is good; bringing solutions is great | Studer
    Pensacola News Journal2 days ago
    A Look Back at the Tragic Death of Oscar-winning Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman: 10 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    One to two tropical storms could form the Caribbean over the first two weeks of October
    Pensacola News Journal9 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato9 hours ago
    Why is my iPhone showing SOS? Here's what it means and how to fix it
    Pensacola News Journal13 hours ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    The Physical and Personal Traumas of Vicki Lawrence ('The Carol Burnett Show' and 'Mama's Family')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Georgia state senators assert power to subpoena after Fulton DA skips investigative hearing
    The Current GA15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy