Pelican's Perch Marina plans to kick off its 75th anniversary with major renovation

A Warrington-area marina and boat yard is coming up on its 75-year anniversary and its owners are planning to improve the site by building a new, permanent office building that will provide extra amenities for customers as well as transient docks for out-of-town travelers.

Pelican’s Perch Marina wants to establish its office and a new boaters lounge inside of the potential building, according to their development proposal filed with Escambia County, with plans to provide a laundry room, a kitchen, showers and restrooms alongside a “relaxing area” for boat owners.

They also proposed creating a deck for the building that will overlook the boatyard and the Bayou Chico .

“One of the most needed things on our waterways is a place for people traveling on their vessels to be able to moor up and experience the whole Pensacola scene,” said Pelican’s Perch manager Danny Pigg. “Not only are we going to be building this office space and boater’s lounge, we’re also going to be building transient docks, which is going to help the community and obviously the maritime community.”

Pelican’s Perch is a full-service marina off Audusson Avenue that’s equipped with a 50-ton marina travel lift, allowing them to service vessels of varying sizes.

Boat owners can get a 10-point hull inspection, fiberglass repairs, interior renovations and more at the marina.

Pelican’s Perch encompasses a 10.07-acre site on the Bayou Chico with 50 boat slips in the water and 53 berths in the boatyard. The marina's office is currently located in a 1,430-square-foot portable building, and the site also has a 294-square-foot bathroom.

It was created by Capt. Shirley Brown, who was also the founder of Brown Marine Service, and is now owned by her daughter Shirley Bryan.

Bryan is a lifelong Pensacola resident and an artist who's involved in the industry from the local to national level.

She's a member of both the Southern and Florida Watercolor Society as well as a charter member of the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Locally, she's a member of the Pensacola Quayside Gallery and the Pensacola Museum of Art.

