Pensacola’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to hospital rehab to travel tech roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (local/travel)

Pay: $2,188 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Details: 26-week assignment starting 11/30/2026 in a cath lab setting. Comes with aggressive pay packages, potential tax-free stipends, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. 1+ year cath lab experience required; no new grads.

Employer: Manamko Care Homes

Location: Pensacola, FL (in-home)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour (+ $16 per assigned transportation trip)

(+ $16 per assigned transportation trip) Details: In-home caregiving with about 20 hours/week to start, with room to grow. Mix of companionship, light housekeeping, errands, personal care, and medication reminders. Great if you’re dependable, compassionate, and have flexible availability (mornings, evenings, weekends). Reliable transportation and background check required.

Employer: Select Specialty Hospital / Select Medical Rehabilitation – Pensacola

Location: Inside Select Specialty Hospital, Pensacola, FL

Type: Per Diem (PRN)

Pay: $55.00/hour + $5,000 bonus

+ Details: Acute rehab OT role working with brain injury, spinal cord, neuro, ortho, and multi-trauma patients. Strong orientation, advancement potential, and 401(k) eligibility after hours threshold. Requires FL OT license and BLS (or within 90 days).

Employer: Select Medical Rehabilitation

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time (12-hr shifts, 7a–7p or 7p–7a )

(12-hr shifts, ) Pay: $18.50–$22.56/hour (based on experience) + shift differentials

(based on experience) Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus

Details: Acute rehab unit caring for complex patients. Duties include vitals, ADLs, feeding, turning/positioning, and patient transport. Full-time team members get PTO, sick time, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and EAP. Must have active FL CNA license and BLS (or within 90 days).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1222

Location: 8970 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32534

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

+ performance incentives and possible shift premiums Details: In-store pharmacy role inputting and processing prescriptions and helping customers with their medication needs. Offers health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: HCA Florida West Hospital

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time, Inpatient Rehab

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Details: OT role focused on helping patients regain independence after illness or injury. You’ll evaluate, create care plans, provide hands-on treatment, and educate patients/families. Strong benefits package with medical, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match on 3–9%, tuition and loan assistance, and more. Requires OT degree, FL OT license, and BLS (within 30 days).

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$27.72/hour

Details: Clinic-style role in a plasma donation center. You’ll screen donors, perform physicals, manage reactions, review labs, and support safety programs. Requires EMT-B/EMT-A/EMT-I/Paramedic, LPN/LVN, or RN license, CPR/AED, IV therapy eligibility, and 2 years clinical or hospital experience. Comes with medical/dental, PTO, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Details: General dentistry role with a patient-first focus and strong support team. You handle diagnosis, treatment, and patient education while the organization covers operations, marketing, HR, and more. Requires DDS or DMD and an active (or eligible) FL dental license with clean record.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time, Travel contract (local/travel)

Pay: $2,615 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts) Details: 13-week IR tech assignment starting 12/06/2026, 8a–6p. Includes aggressive pay, potential tax-free stipends, day 1 health benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and 24/7 support. 1+ year IR experience required; no new grads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare hiring in Pensacola moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.