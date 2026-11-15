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Pensacola
🏥 Pensacola healthcare jobs with multiple flexible openings
5 days ago
Pensacola’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to hospital rehab to travel tech roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,188/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (local/travel)
- Pay: $2,188 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)
- Details: 26-week assignment starting 11/30/2026 in a cath lab setting. Comes with aggressive pay packages, potential tax-free stipends, day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily or weekly pay, CEUs, and 24/7 clinical support. 1+ year cath lab experience required; no new grads.
Caregiver | Flexible Availability | $16/hr
- Employer: Manamko Care Homes
- Location: Pensacola, FL (in-home)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $16.00/hour (+ $16 per assigned transportation trip)
- Details: In-home caregiving with about 20 hours/week to start, with room to grow. Mix of companionship, light housekeeping, errands, personal care, and medication reminders. Great if you’re dependable, compassionate, and have flexible availability (mornings, evenings, weekends). Reliable transportation and background check required.
Occupational Therapist (PRN) – $55/hr + $5,000 bonus
- Employer: Select Specialty Hospital / Select Medical Rehabilitation – Pensacola
- Location: Inside Select Specialty Hospital, Pensacola, FL
- Type: Per Diem (PRN)
- Pay: $55.00/hour + $5,000 bonus
- Details: Acute rehab OT role working with brain injury, spinal cord, neuro, ortho, and multi-trauma patients. Strong orientation, advancement potential, and 401(k) eligibility after hours threshold. Requires FL OT license and BLS (or within 90 days).
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Full-Time Days/Nights
- Employer: Select Medical Rehabilitation
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time (12-hr shifts, 7a–7p or 7p–7a)
- Pay: $18.50–$22.56/hour (based on experience) + shift differentials
- Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus
- Details: Acute rehab unit caring for complex patients. Duties include vitals, ADLs, feeding, turning/positioning, and patient transport. Full-time team members get PTO, sick time, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, and EAP. Must have active FL CNA license and BLS (or within 90 days).
Pharmacy Technician – Part-Time
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1222
- Location: 8970 Pensacola Blvd, Pensacola, FL 32534
- Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)
- Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
- Details: In-store pharmacy role inputting and processing prescriptions and helping customers with their medication needs. Offers health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.
Occupational Therapist – Inpatient Rehab (Full-Time)
- Employer: HCA Florida West Hospital
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time, Inpatient Rehab
- Pay: Not listed
- Details: OT role focused on helping patients regain independence after illness or injury. You’ll evaluate, create care plans, provide hands-on treatment, and educate patients/families. Strong benefits package with medical, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match on 3–9%, tuition and loan assistance, and more. Requires OT degree, FL OT license, and BLS (within 30 days).
Medical Support Specialist – EMT-B / LPN / RN
- Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$27.72/hour
- Details: Clinic-style role in a plasma donation center. You’ll screen donors, perform physicals, manage reactions, review labs, and support safety programs. Requires EMT-B/EMT-A/EMT-I/Paramedic, LPN/LVN, or RN license, CPR/AED, IV therapy eligibility, and 2 years clinical or hospital experience. Comes with medical/dental, PTO, and retirement benefits.
General Dentist – Full-Time
- Employer: Advantage Dental+
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Details: General dentistry role with a patient-first focus and strong support team. You handle diagnosis, treatment, and patient education while the organization covers operations, marketing, HR, and more. Requires DDS or DMD and an active (or eligible) FL dental license with clean record.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,615/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time, Travel contract (local/travel)
- Pay: $2,615 per week (40 hrs, 10-hr day shifts)
- Details: 13-week IR tech assignment starting 12/06/2026, 8a–6p. Includes aggressive pay, potential tax-free stipends, day 1 health benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and 24/7 support. 1+ year IR experience required; no new grads.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—healthcare hiring in Pensacola moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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