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🛒 Pensacola Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pensacola’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from pizza shops to big-box retail and call centers. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying busy.
Crew Member (03118) - Sorrento Rd
- Employer: Domino's (Twomays Inc & Teamdriven Inc)
- Location: Pensacola, FL (Sorrento Rd)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line customer service taking orders, answering questions, and keeping guests happy. Flexible hours, food discounts, and clear paths to grow into management if you want more responsibility over time.
Entry Level Call Center Representative (Immediate Consideration)
- Employer: TEKsystems
- Location: Pensacola, FL (100% onsite at first, then hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire
- Pay: $19.75/hour
- Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026
Handle back-to-back inbound calls helping members with Zelle transactions, fraud, and consumer loan questions. Structured training (about 25 days), strong benefits if eligible, and a clear path to convert to permanent based on performance.
Auto Care Center Service Manager
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3484
- Location: 2951 S Blue Angel Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32506
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20–$33/hour plus potential premiums and incentives
Lead the Auto Care Center team serving customers while they shop, with chances for advanced training and business development. Comes with Walmart’s broader benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), discounts, and paid education programs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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