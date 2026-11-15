Pensacola’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from pizza shops to big-box retail and call centers. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Domino's (Twomays Inc & Teamdriven Inc)

Domino's (Twomays Inc & Teamdriven Inc) Location: Pensacola, FL (Sorrento Rd)

(Sorrento Rd) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line customer service taking orders, answering questions, and keeping guests happy. Flexible hours, food discounts, and clear paths to grow into management if you want more responsibility over time.

Employer: TEKsystems

Location: Pensacola, FL (100% onsite at first, then hybrid)

(100% onsite at first, then hybrid) Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Pay: $19.75/hour

Application deadline: Nov 27, 2026

Handle back-to-back inbound calls helping members with Zelle transactions, fraud, and consumer loan questions. Structured training (about 25 days), strong benefits if eligible, and a clear path to convert to permanent based on performance.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3484

Location: 2951 S Blue Angel Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32506

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$33/hour plus potential premiums and incentives

Lead the Auto Care Center team serving customers while they shop, with chances for advanced training and business development. Comes with Walmart’s broader benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), discounts, and paid education programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.