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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pensacola Right Now
Pensacola neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Dresser, bar stools, storage cubes
Items: Dresser, bar stools, storage cubes
Condition: Not stated, but marked as free “come and get it”
Location: Woodridge Manor, Pensacola, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
A mix of furniture pieces available at no cost. The post says “Free come and get it,” so it’s likely first-come, first-served. Great if you’re setting up a new place or need extra storage and seating.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Clean metal coffee cans at the street FREE
Item: Over 23 large metal coffee cans with lids
Condition: Clean, with lids
Location: Scenic Heights, Pensacola, FL — at the street, end of the driveway on the Nightingale Street side
Source: nextdoor.com
These metal coffee cans are great for storing nails, screws, craft supplies, and more. They’re already set out at the curb, so you can just drive by and grab what you need.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
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Category: Appliances
Description: Post text is very short ("P"), so details are not clear
Location: Cottages At Grandpointe, Pensacola, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
This is listed under appliances, but the description doesn’t say what the item is. You’ll need to click through and direct message (DM) the poster on Nextdoor to find out more and arrange pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pensacola tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.