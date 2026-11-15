Pensacola has some very special dogs hoping for a loving home. Here are a few pups at Pensacola Humane Society who are ready (or almost ready) to meet their families.

Breed: Maltese / Mixed Breed (Small)

Maltese / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Pensacola Humane Society

Phone: (850) 432-4250

Percy is a small cream-colored Maltese mix who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still a young dog with lots of life ahead of him. If you’re looking for a smaller companion to share your home and your couch, Percy could be a great match.

👉 Meet Percy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name (temporary): PHS-Stray

PHS-Stray Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $99 (if not reclaimed and made adoptable)

(if not reclaimed and made adoptable) Shelter: Pensacola Humane Society

Phone: (850) 432-4250

Note: Currently on stray hold at 5 North Q St

This cream-colored male puppy is on a stray hold, which means the shelter is giving his possible owner time to come forward. If he isn’t reclaimed, he may become available for adoption as a large mixed-breed pup.

If you think this might be your dog, please contact the shelter with proof of ownership.

👉 Meet this PHS-Stray pup on adoptapet

Name (temporary): PHS-Stray

PHS-Stray Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $99 (if not reclaimed and made adoptable)

(if not reclaimed and made adoptable) Shelter: Pensacola Humane Society

Phone: (850) 432-4250

Note: Currently on stray hold at 5 North Q St

This is another cream-colored male puppy on stray hold at the same shelter. Just like the other PHS-Stray pup, he’s waiting to see if his family comes for him. If not reclaimed, he may be added to the adoptable list as a large mixed-breed puppy.

If you recognize him, please reach out to the shelter with proof of ownership.

👉 View this PHS-Stray puppy on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pensacola, FL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Pensacola Humane Society or giving them a call at (850) 432-4250 to ask about these pups and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.