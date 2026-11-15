📢 Pensacola woman heads to rehab after 184 days on life support

A 20-year-old Pensacola woman, Akira Griffin, is leaving Baptist Hospital in Pensacola after spending 184 days on an advanced life-support system for lung failure.

Akira is now moving to inpatient rehab to continue her recovery. About 100 doctors, nurses, therapists, and support staff cared for her during her long hospital stay, and many lined the halls on Wednesday to cheer her on as she left.

A cardiologist shared that at one point it didn’t look like Akira would ever recover enough lung function to come off a ventilator, but she has. Her mother says she hopes to have Akira home by Christmas.

For context, the average treatment time on this type of advanced life-support system is about 11 days, making Akira’s 184-day journey especially notable.