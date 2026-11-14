Pensacola’s restaurant scene is busy, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced work, good food, and flexible hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

You’ll keep the dining room clean, safe, and guest-ready, helping hosts and servers turn tables quickly. Good fit if you like to move fast, stay busy, and enjoy weekly pay, flexible schedules, and dining discounts.

Employer: Mission BBQ

Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00/hour

You’ll handle recipe prep, food quality, and a clean, safe kitchen. Comes with free shift meals, dining discounts, flexible schedule, PTO, and benefits/401(k) for eligible teammates.

Employer: Mission BBQ

Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$21.00/hour

Leadership role in the kitchen, handling line checks, coaching teammates, and making sure food standards stay high. Good step up if you’ve got kitchen experience and want management responsibilities with ongoing training.

Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role taking orders, running food and drinks, and using a POS system. Nice match if you like talking with guests, can multitask, and want flexible restaurant hours.

Employer: Mission BBQ

Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

You’ll mentor teammates, help train new staff, and support the leadership team. Includes free shift meals, PTO, flexible schedule, and chances to grow into more responsibility.

Employer: Mission BBQ

Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Hands-on cooking role focused on speed, food quality, and a clean, safe kitchen. Restaurant experience helps but isn’t required, and you get free shift meals, discounts, and flexible hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.