Pensacola has steady demand for people who like working with their hands and staying active outdoors. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: The Davey Tree Expert Company

The Davey Tree Expert Company Location: Pensacola, FL (on-site, outdoors)

(on-site, outdoors) Type: Full-time, permanent, seasonal schedule

Salary: Not listed

You’ll mow, trim, plant, and care for lawns, trees, and shrubs using power equipment and vehicles. This role stands out for its day-one benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and strong training for anyone wanting a long-term green industry career.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Pensacola Saenger Theatre, Pensacola, FL

Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Help keep one of Pensacola’s landmark theaters clean and ready for shows. You’ll handle sweeping, mopping, setting up chairs and tables, and basic event setups, with flexible hours that often include nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: National Cemetery Administration (Federal)

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time, WG-06 federal role

Salary: Not listed (federal pay scale)

Not listed (federal pay scale) Application deadline: 11/16/2026

Hands-on outdoor work at a national cemetery: mowing, trimming, aligning headstones, digging graves, and caring for the grounds with tractors and power tools. This is a federal job with full government benefits, overtime opportunities, and steady year-round work.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.