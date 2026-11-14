Pensacola’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bookkeeping to client-facing wealth support. Here are several solid accounting and finance roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: HOA Management Specialists, LLC (Perdido Sun Condominium)

HOA Management Specialists, LLC (Perdido Sun Condominium) Location: Pensacola, FL (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour, min. 20 hours/week

Experienced QuickBooks pro? This role lets you own the full monthly accounting cycle for multiple condo/HOA associations, with flexible schedule options and hybrid work. You’ll handle reconciliations, financial reports, budgets, and year-end prep, with a chance to grow as the company grows.

Employer: Waverly Advisors, LLC

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time (financial services)

Full-time (financial services) Pay: Compensation commensurate with experience

Great fit if you like both numbers and people. You’ll support advisors with account paperwork, money movements, quarterly reports, and client reviews, working with custodians like Schwab and Fidelity. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), holidays, flexible “Responsible Time Off,” and even a paid sabbatical after 7 years.

Employer: Synectics Inc.

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Ideal if you have 1–2 years of accounting and want to grow in real estate. You’ll handle month-end close, bank and balance sheet reconciliations, AP, financial reports, and budget support for a property portfolio, with bonus points for Yardi and strong Excel skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. Apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.