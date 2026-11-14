Pensacola is busy right now, and so are the roads. If you’ve got a CDL and want steady miles (or more home time), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cheney Brothers, Inc.

Cheney Brothers, Inc. Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Average $83,000/year, home daily

This food-service route runs Monday–Friday with some weekends, early dispatch (midnight–7 a.m.). Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and strong growth paths in a big regional food distributor.

Note: This same role also appears on Indeed; details match, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Great if you want flexible hours instead of full-time OTR. You’ll deliver building materials and appliances, help customers with loading/unloading, and keep routes safe and on time. Class A or B CDL with medical card required.

Employer: Blair Logistics (contractor/lease purchase)

Location: Pensacola, FL (OTR lanes)

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor

Pay: Up to $3,500/week, $5,000 sign-on bonus, 68–76% of linehaul + 100% fuel surcharge

Flatbed OTR with weekend home time and a lease-purchase path to ownership (2–4 years). Late-model trucks, all-expenses-paid orientation, weekly settlements, and no forced dispatch.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.