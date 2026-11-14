Pensacola’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to high‑level planning and sourcing. If you like keeping goods moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time, Third Shift

Pay: $29.70–$34.50 per hour

Hands-on dock role loading and unloading freight, using forklifts and other equipment, and checking freight for damage and accuracy. Good fit if you have warehouse or forklift experience and want steady overnight work with clear procedures.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $76,300–$114,400 per year (plus discretionary annual bonus)

Plan and schedule materials for generator manufacturing, working closely with production, engineering, and suppliers to keep lines running on time. Great for someone with a BBA and 3+ years in planning/procurement, strong SAP/ERP skills, and an interest in continuous improvement.

Employer: GE Vernova

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $82,900–$138,200 per year (plus discretionary annual bonus)

Lead the buying process for key goods and suppliers, placing and tracking POs and managing supplier relationships for the Pensacola site. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s or 6+ years in sourcing and 5+ years advanced procurement experience who enjoy data, problem‑solving, and cross‑functional work.

Employer: Navy Exchange – Southeast Distribution Center

Location: Pensacola, FL, US

Type: Full-time (35+ hours)

Pay: $19.96 per hour

Application deadline: Unposting Date: Nov 19, 2026, 11:59 PM

General warehouse role receiving, storing, pulling, and shipping merchandise, with some forklift/material handling equipment use. Good match if you have 18 months warehouse experience (or equivalent schooling), can lift 40–50 lbs, and don’t mind active, physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.