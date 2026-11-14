Pensacola’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospitals to small wellness practices. Here are a few solid roles hiring now across different skill levels.

Employer: HCA Florida West Hospital

HCA Florida West Hospital Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support RNs on an inpatient rehab unit at a 515-bed, CARF-accredited hospital. You’ll help with vitals, mobility, personal care, and keeping rooms safe and stocked. BLS within 30 days and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention within 90 days are required. Role comes with a large benefits package (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition and loan assistance).

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a multi-specialty group)

(recruiting for a multi-specialty group) Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Join a 100% outpatient neurology practice with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule and no hospital call or inpatient work. You’ll step into an immediate patient base, with in-house EEG, EMG, sleep studies, memory center, and advanced imaging, plus room to sub-specialize. BC/BE neurologists with DEA are encouraged to apply; CompHealth supports with licensing, interviews, and contract negotiation.

Employer: SoMeda Integrated Wellness

Location: Pensacola, FL (Hybrid remote)

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $130 per 90-min session (listed; note posting also mentions $120–$130/day)

Provide mobile massage in clients’ homes for occupational therapy (OWCP) patients. You’ll work with a single regular client for two 90-minute sessions per week, complete SOAP notes, and need an active LMT license and NPI# (link provided to apply). Contract role with immediate hiring.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.