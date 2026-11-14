Pensacola’s retail and service scene is busy right now, especially around auto care and tech. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This hands-on role supports the Store Manager with daily operations, from the service bay to the front counter. Good fit if you have 1+ year in retail or automotive, like leading a team, and want a path into store management.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar Assistant Manager role at another local location, focused on fast, friendly auto service and strong customer care. You’ll help with scheduling, training, sales goals, and keeping the shop safe and clean.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another Assistant Manager opening, ideal if you’re comfortable in a quick-lube style environment. Expect a mix of customer interaction, supervising techs, and tracking daily sales and performance.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll open and close the shop, handle basic oil changes and minor services, and help lead the team on shift. Great for someone with basic automotive know-how (or willing to learn) who wants more responsibility than a standard tech role.

Employer: Spectrum

Location: East Pensacola Heights, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base hourly plus commission and incentives (exact amounts not listed here)

Front-line sales role where you promote internet, TV, and mobile services, with perks like free/discounted services. Best for tech-comfortable folks who enjoy hitting sales goals and working in a busy store.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; competitive pay and employee discount noted

Lead the day-to-day experience in your home store or small group of stores, focusing on employee coaching, customer experience, and sales results. Good match if you have prior leadership plus sales or customer service background and want multi-store impact.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on schedule, pay, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.