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Pensacola
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Openings Around Pensacola
13 days ago
Pensacola’s retail and service scene is busy right now, especially around auto care and tech. If you like helping customers and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager - FT-8307
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This hands-on role supports the Store Manager with daily operations, from the service bay to the front counter. Good fit if you have 1+ year in retail or automotive, like leading a team, and want a path into store management.
Assistant Manager - FT-8304
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar Assistant Manager role at another local location, focused on fast, friendly auto service and strong customer care. You’ll help with scheduling, training, sales goals, and keeping the shop safe and clean.
Assistant Manager - FT 8308
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Another Assistant Manager opening, ideal if you’re comfortable in a quick-lube style environment. Expect a mix of customer interaction, supervising techs, and tracking daily sales and performance.
Lube Technician Key Holder - FT 8303
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll open and close the shop, handle basic oil changes and minor services, and help lead the team on shift. Great for someone with basic automotive know-how (or willing to learn) who wants more responsibility than a standard tech role.
Retail Sales Specialist
- Employer: Spectrum
- Location: East Pensacola Heights, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base hourly plus commission and incentives (exact amounts not listed here)
Front-line sales role where you promote internet, TV, and mobile services, with perks like free/discounted services. Best for tech-comfortable folks who enjoy hitting sales goals and working in a busy store.
Retail Experience Manager - Pensacola FL
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; competitive pay and employee discount noted
Lead the day-to-day experience in your home store or small group of stores, focusing on employee coaching, customer experience, and sales results. Good match if you have prior leadership plus sales or customer service background and want multi-store impact.
If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on schedule, pay, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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