A free Recovery After Isaias Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Pensacola State College – Student Center, Building 5, 1000 College Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32504. Residents can connect with recovery help, support services, and other resources, and there will be free food and drinks for attendees. More information and RSVP: https://rebuild.us/join.

This content is adapted from materials provided by BRACE