Pensacola has some very special dogs waiting at Pensacola Humane Society for loving homes. Here are a few pups you can meet and possibly adopt.

Status: On stray hold at Pensacola Humane Society

On stray hold at Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Cream

Adoption fee: $99 (once available for adoption)

(once available for adoption) Location: 5 North Q St, Pensacola, FL

Shelter contact: (850) 432-4250

This sweet cream-colored baby girl is currently on a stray hold, which means the shelter is giving her possible family time to reclaim her. If you think she might be your missing dog, please bring proof of ownership (photos, vet records, etc.) to the shelter.

If she is not reclaimed, she may become available for adoption through Pensacola Humane Society.

👉 Meet this pup and watch for adoption updates on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Mixed Breed (Small)

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Pensacola Humane Society

Shelter contact: (850) 432-4250

Percy is a young, cream-colored small mixed-breed Maltese boy. He’s the perfect size for someone looking for a smaller companion dog. The shelter can share more about his personality, energy level, and whether he’s a good match for homes with kids or other pets.

If you’re hoping for a small, fluffy friend to share your days, Percy could be the one.

👉 Meet Percy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $99

Shelter: Pensacola Humane Society

Shelter contact: (850) 432-4250

Paco is a white medium mixed-breed puppy who’s just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need someone ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

If you’re ready to guide a young pup into a well-mannered adult dog, Paco would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Paco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Pensacola, FL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Pensacola Humane Society or calling (850) 432-4250 to ask about these pups and others in their care.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.