📢 PSC ranked again as top college for veterans, big benefits available

Pensacola State College has been named to the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges list for the 10th time, and was also recognized in July as a Top Yellow Ribbon School by U.S. Veterans Magazine.

About 1,700 military-connected students (17% of PSC’s degree-seeking students) attend PSC, and the college offers:

Veteran and Military Family Service Center in Building 6, Pensacola campus

in Weekly VA benefit counseling with Disabled American Veterans service officers

with Disabled American Veterans service officers Tutoring, financial literacy training, social services referrals, life counseling

Help with GI Bill, Yellow Ribbon, Military Tuition Assistance, and Education Dollars for Duty

In Fall 2026, PSC served 453 Post‑9/11 GI Bill students, generating $705,734 in tuition revenue, with total federal tuition, housing, and supply benefits estimated at about $4.026 million. Another 717 students used Chapter 35 survivor/dependent benefits, worth about $4.161 million.

Veterans can also use TRIO Veterans Upward Bound to get ready for college and visit VetCV Mission Next centers on the Milton and Warrington campuses.

For details, visit pensacolastate.edu or call (850) 484-1670.