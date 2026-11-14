undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Pensacola Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Pensacola has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these kitties are waiting right now for their forever homes.
Skippy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red with one cute white mitten
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Personality: Has a big purr motor, playful, very curious, and known for shredding a whole roll of toilet paper — a true silly kitten.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months (includes age-appropriate shots and more, per shelter).
👉 Meet Skippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BriAnna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: One of four surprise calico daughters from mama Butterscotch (formerly “Scott”).
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months (includes age-appropriate shots and more, per shelter).
👉 Meet BriAnna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brittania
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: Another of Butterscotch’s four calico girls, born July 3, 2026.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Brittania and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BriAngela
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: One more of the “Scotty Surprise” calico sisters from mama Butterscotch.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet BriAngela and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Colton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: One of two “unexpected blessing” brothers, born to a tortoiseshell mama named Calista from the Cracker Barrel colony.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Colton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jillian
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: Rescued with siblings Julien and Jolene from a car at a junkyard just before it was crushed. No mama cat was ever found.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Jillian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carlton
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: Brother to Colton, also born to Calista from the Cracker Barrel colony.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Carlton and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jolene
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: Saved with siblings Julien and Jillian from a junkyard car moments before it was to be crushed.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julien
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: The brave sibling who was spotted peeking out the driver’s window of the junkyard car, alerting workers and saving all three kittens.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Julien and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brody
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Background: Rescued as a young kitten from the Cracker Barrel colony with his sister Twinkle and brothers Liam and Ian. Described as a sweet boy who enjoys pets and snuggles on the rug.
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Brody and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zippy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Animal Allies Florida
- Phone: (850) 780-3223
- Personality: Outgoing but also enjoys some alone time, curious, playful, and loves to romp with his brothers. The shelter says “everyone needs an orange boy in their life.”
- Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.
👉 Meet Zippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Heba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Pensacola Humane Society
- Phone: (850) 432-4250
- Adoption fee: $99
👉 Meet Heba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Animal Allies Florida at (850) 780-3223 or Pensacola Humane Society at (850) 432-4250, or click through to the listings above to start an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.