Pensacola has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family. All of these kitties are waiting right now for their forever homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red with one cute white mitten

Mostly orange/red with one cute white mitten Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Personality: Has a big purr motor, playful, very curious, and known for shredding a whole roll of toilet paper — a true silly kitten.

Has a big purr motor, playful, very curious, and known for shredding a whole roll of toilet paper — a true silly kitten. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months (includes age-appropriate shots and more, per shelter).

👉 Meet Skippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico

Calico Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: One of four surprise calico daughters from mama Butterscotch (formerly “Scott”).

One of four surprise calico daughters from mama Butterscotch (formerly “Scott”). Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months (includes age-appropriate shots and more, per shelter).

👉 Meet BriAnna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico

Calico Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: Another of Butterscotch’s four calico girls, born July 3, 2026.

Another of Butterscotch’s four calico girls, born July 3, 2026. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Brittania and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico

Calico Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: One more of the “Scotty Surprise” calico sisters from mama Butterscotch.

One more of the “Scotty Surprise” calico sisters from mama Butterscotch. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet BriAngela and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: One of two “unexpected blessing” brothers, born to a tortoiseshell mama named Calista from the Cracker Barrel colony.

One of two “unexpected blessing” brothers, born to a tortoiseshell mama named Calista from the Cracker Barrel colony. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Colton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: Rescued with siblings Julien and Jolene from a car at a junkyard just before it was crushed. No mama cat was ever found.

Rescued with siblings Julien and Jolene from a car at a junkyard just before it was crushed. No mama cat was ever found. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Jillian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: Brother to Colton, also born to Calista from the Cracker Barrel colony.

Brother to Colton, also born to Calista from the Cracker Barrel colony. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Carlton and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: Saved with siblings Julien and Jillian from a junkyard car moments before it was to be crushed.

Saved with siblings Julien and Jillian from a junkyard car moments before it was to be crushed. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: The brave sibling who was spotted peeking out the driver’s window of the junkyard car, alerting workers and saving all three kittens.

The brave sibling who was spotted peeking out the driver’s window of the junkyard car, alerting workers and saving all three kittens. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Julien and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue or silver tabby

Gray/blue or silver tabby Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Background: Rescued as a young kitten from the Cracker Barrel colony with his sister Twinkle and brothers Liam and Ian. Described as a sweet boy who enjoys pets and snuggles on the rug.

Rescued as a young kitten from the Cracker Barrel colony with his sister Twinkle and brothers Liam and Ian. Described as a sweet boy who enjoys pets and snuggles on the rug. Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Brody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Animal Allies Florida

Phone: (850) 780-3223

Personality: Outgoing but also enjoys some alone time, curious, playful, and loves to romp with his brothers. The shelter says “everyone needs an orange boy in their life.”

Outgoing but also enjoys some alone time, curious, playful, and loves to romp with his brothers. The shelter says “everyone needs an orange boy in their life.” Adoption fee: $85 for kittens under 6 months, $75 for 6+ months.

👉 Meet Zippy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Pensacola Humane Society

Phone: (850) 432-4250

Adoption fee: $99

👉 Meet Heba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Animal Allies Florida at (850) 780-3223 or Pensacola Humane Society at (850) 432-4250, or click through to the listings above to start an application. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.