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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Pensacola Right Now
Pensacola neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from pet goodies to sports gear and even kittens looking for homes.
Cat Play Set with Scratching Post and Toys
Item: Cat play set with scratching post and toys
Includes: Leopard print cat tree, scratching post, and various toys
Condition: Not stated, but appears to be a full set with multiple pieces
Location: Crystal Lake, Pensacola, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Great freebie if you have one or more cats that need a place to climb, scratch, and play. The leopard print cat tree plus extra toys should help keep them busy and away from your furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Basketball hoops
Item: Basketball hoops (take one or both)
Condition: Well used
Cost: FREE
Location: Bay Cliff Estates, Pensacola, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect for a driveway, backyard, or for kids who just want to shoot around. The poster notes the hoops are well used, so expect some wear, but they’re free and ready for a new home.
The owner also says they will not answer messages asking “is this available”, so if the listing is up, it’s likely still there—reach out with a clear pickup plan instead.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kittens (not selling)
Item: Three kittens needing new homes
Age: About 8–9 weeks old
Gender: Believed to be two girls and one boy
Location: Crystal Creek, Pensacola, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
These kittens were taken in from a family going through a hard time and are now being cared for until they can be rehomed. The current caregiver has been providing food, litter, and basic care and is looking for loving, stable homes for them.
If you’re ready for the responsibility of a new pet (food, vet care, litter, etc.), this is a kind way to help both the kittens and the families involved. The poster invites you to message or comment with any questions.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pensacola tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.