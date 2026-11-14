Pensacola neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from pet goodies to sports gear and even kittens looking for homes.

Item: Cat play set with scratching post and toys

Includes: Leopard print cat tree, scratching post, and various toys

Condition: Not stated, but appears to be a full set with multiple pieces

Location: Crystal Lake, Pensacola, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Great freebie if you have one or more cats that need a place to climb, scratch, and play. The leopard print cat tree plus extra toys should help keep them busy and away from your furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Basketball hoops (take one or both)

Condition: Well used

Cost: FREE

Location: Bay Cliff Estates, Pensacola, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect for a driveway, backyard, or for kids who just want to shoot around. The poster notes the hoops are well used, so expect some wear, but they’re free and ready for a new home.

The owner also says they will not answer messages asking “is this available”, so if the listing is up, it’s likely still there—reach out with a clear pickup plan instead.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three kittens needing new homes

Age: About 8–9 weeks old

Gender: Believed to be two girls and one boy

Location: Crystal Creek, Pensacola, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

These kittens were taken in from a family going through a hard time and are now being cared for until they can be rehomed. The current caregiver has been providing food, litter, and basic care and is looking for loving, stable homes for them.

If you’re ready for the responsibility of a new pet (food, vet care, litter, etc.), this is a kind way to help both the kittens and the families involved. The poster invites you to message or comment with any questions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pensacola tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.