⚠️ Time change for public selection committee meeting

The city has changed the start time for an upcoming selection committee meeting that will shortlist firms for future interviews or presentations.

The meeting is now set for 10:00 a.m. (instead of 12:00 p.m.) at the Port of Pensacola, 700 South Barracks Street, Pensacola, FL.

This meeting is open to the public, so you’re welcome to attend and listen to the discussion.

If you plan to go, just note the new 10:00 a.m. start time and the Port of Pensacola location.