Pensacola’s engineering scene is busy right now, with global firms hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Pensacola, FL (global role, ~ 35%+ travel )

(global role, ~ ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $144,000 – $240,000 + discretionary annual bonus

Lead GE Vernova’s global “Zero‑Defect Integrity Framework” across 130+ manufacturing sites, setting gold‑standard specs for welding, coatings, heat treat, and NDT. Ideal if you have 10+ years in special processes/material integrity, deep standards experience (AWS/ASME/ISO/Nadcap), and want big‑picture authority plus strong benefits and relocation support.

Employer: HDR

Location: Pensacola, FL (primary; also supports Jacksonville & Orlando)

(primary; also supports Jacksonville & Orlando) Type: Full-time, regular

Salary: Not listed

Work on real water projects for cities and agencies—flood control, stormwater, levees, wetlands, and more—using hydraulics/hydrology modeling and CAD tools. Great fit for a civil engineering grad with AutoCAD and modeling skills; EIT is preferred (or you’ll come in as Design Coordinator and be expected to earn it).

Employer: Mott MacDonald

Location: Pensacola, FL (hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid, ~3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time, early‑career (starts June 7, 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key dates: Apps close Nov 30, 2026; interviews Dec 2026–Jan 2027

Entry‑level structural role with a clear timeline and strong mentoring, ideal for new grads in civil/structural engineering. You’ll support design, site inspections, and client meetings while building consulting skills through their early‑career network and structured development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.