Pensacola’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to high school and alternative programs. If you like helping students grow, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Acceleration Academies

Location: Pensacola, FL (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.85 – $33.65 per hour

Coordinate all state testing (FAST, EOC, concordant scores) for high school students working toward their diplomas. This role is great if you’re organized, love data and logistics, and want to directly impact graduation rates. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, flexible PTO, bonuses, and professional development support.

Employer: La Petite Academy

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support lead teachers in a childcare/early learning setting with no nights or weekends. Good for someone who wants flexible schedules, at least 50% childcare discount, immediate access to benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and lots of training to grow in early childhood education.

Employer: East Hill Christian School

Location: Pensacola, FL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000 – $43,000 per year

Teach Spanish I & II (and possibly more) to high school students in a Christian school setting. Ideal if you’re fluent in Spanish, value faith-based education, and want solid classroom time plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.