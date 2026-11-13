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🎓 Pensacola FL Education Jobs – Multiple Teaching & School Roles
Pensacola’s education scene is busy right now, with options from early childhood to high school and alternative programs. If you like helping students grow, there’s likely a fit for you here.
Academy Testing Chair
Employer: Acceleration Academies
Location: Pensacola, FL (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28.85 – $33.65 per hour
Coordinate all state testing (FAST, EOC, concordant scores) for high school students working toward their diplomas. This role is great if you’re organized, love data and logistics, and want to directly impact graduation rates. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, flexible PTO, bonuses, and professional development support.
Assistant Teacher – La Petite Academy, Pickwood Dr
Employer: La Petite Academy
Location: Pensacola, FL
Type: Part-time
Pay: Not listed
Support lead teachers in a childcare/early learning setting with no nights or weekends. Good for someone who wants flexible schedules, at least 50% childcare discount, immediate access to benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and lots of training to grow in early childhood education.
Foreign Language Teacher – Spanish
Employer: East Hill Christian School
Location: Pensacola, FL (in person)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $40,000 – $43,000 per year
Teach Spanish I & II (and possibly more) to high school students in a Christian school setting. Ideal if you’re fluent in Spanish, value faith-based education, and want solid classroom time plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and professional development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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