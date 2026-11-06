🍽️ Pensacola Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pensacola’s food scene is busy year-round, and local spots are hiring steady help. If you like fast-paced kitchens and friendly faces, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: New Horizons of Northwest Florida, Inc.

New Horizons of Northwest Florida, Inc. Location: Pensacola, FL (Northview Community)

Pensacola, FL (Northview Community) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $22.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid holidays, PTO

This role supports the Dietary Manager in a care facility, helping lead the kitchen team, plan menus, and keep everything safe and compliant. Good fit if you have 2+ years in food service management, ServSafe, and want steady hours with solid benefits.

Employer: Ever'man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Ever'man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount

Hands-on cafe role making hot bar items, sandwiches, juices, and smoothies, plus stocking and cleaning. Great if you like customer service, working on a team, and want a co-op grocery vibe with a store discount.

Employer: Dog House Deli

Dog House Deli Location: Downtown Pensacola, FL

Downtown Pensacola, FL Type: Full-time / other (daytime schedule)

Full-time / other (daytime schedule) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

This is a breakfast line cook role in a busy local favorite, with a 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM schedule so your evenings stay free. Ideal if you’re confident on the line, especially with eggs and omelets, and want consistent daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and duties can be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.