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Pensacola
🍽️ Pensacola Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Pensacola’s food scene is busy year-round, and local spots are hiring steady help. If you like fast-paced kitchens and friendly faces, these roles are worth a look.
Dietary Services Assistant
- Employer: New Horizons of Northwest Florida, Inc.
- Location: Pensacola, FL (Northview Community)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.50 – $22.50 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid holidays, PTO
This role supports the Dietary Manager in a care facility, helping lead the kitchen team, plan menus, and keep everything safe and compliant. Good fit if you have 2+ years in food service management, ServSafe, and want steady hours with solid benefits.
Ever'man Cafe – Deli & Juice Bar Team Member
- Employer: Ever'man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount
Hands-on cafe role making hot bar items, sandwiches, juices, and smoothies, plus stocking and cleaning. Great if you like customer service, working on a team, and want a co-op grocery vibe with a store discount.
Lead Breakfast Cook
- Employer: Dog House Deli
- Location: Downtown Pensacola, FL
- Type: Full-time / other (daytime schedule)
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
This is a breakfast line cook role in a busy local favorite, with a 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM schedule so your evenings stay free. Ideal if you’re confident on the line, especially with eggs and omelets, and want consistent daytime hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and duties can be flexible once you talk to the manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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