undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Pensacola Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pensacola has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands. Here are a few solid options in building and grounds maintenance around town.
Services Crew Member – Early Morning Litter & Park Routes
- Employer: Keep Pensacola Beautiful
- Location: Pensacola, FL (on the road, county parks & roadways)
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Type: Part-time (30–40 hours/week)
Early mornings (about 4:30 a.m. to noon), working outside keeping parks, boat ramps, and roadsides clean. You’ll drive a pickup with trailer, empty trash cans, remove litter, and help with cleanup at local events and festivals. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, have a clean driving record, and pass background and drug checks.
Independent Maintenance / Handyman – Flexible Hours
- Employer: Not listed (local property investor/manager)
- Location: Pensacola, FL 32504 (hybrid, moving between properties)
- Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour to start (plus service call rates & bonuses)
- Type: Flexible (W-2 or 1099, hours vary 5–40/week)
Great fit if you’re an experienced handyman who likes working solo and setting a flexible schedule. You’ll handle tenant service calls (leaks, doors, small repairs, yard and pest maintenance) and help with remodels (LVP flooring, painting, drywall, cabinets). You’ll need your own tools, reliable transportation, and photos of past work to share.
Housekeeper – Nursing Center Environment
- Employer: Solaris Healthcare Pensacola
- Location: 8475 University Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32514
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Full-time housekeeping in a healthcare setting, keeping resident rooms and common areas clean and safe. Work includes cleaning, trash removal, laundry, restocking supplies, and disinfecting high-touch areas. Offers benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, uniforms, and more. Requires Florida AHCA Clearinghouse background screening and a high school diploma or equivalent.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find the schedule or duties are a better match than you expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.