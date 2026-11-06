🔧 Pensacola Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pensacola has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like staying active and working with your hands. Here are a few solid options in building and grounds maintenance around town.

Employer: Keep Pensacola Beautiful

Keep Pensacola Beautiful Location: Pensacola, FL (on the road, county parks & roadways)

(on the road, county parks & roadways) Pay: From $18.00/hour

Type: Part-time (30–40 hours/week)

Early mornings (about 4:30 a.m. to noon), working outside keeping parks, boat ramps, and roadsides clean. You’ll drive a pickup with trailer, empty trash cans, remove litter, and help with cleanup at local events and festivals. Must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, have a clean driving record, and pass background and drug checks.

Employer: Not listed (local property investor/manager)

Not listed (local property investor/manager) Location: Pensacola, FL 32504 (hybrid, moving between properties)

(hybrid, moving between properties) Pay: $22.00 – $24.00/hour to start (plus service call rates & bonuses)

(plus service call rates & bonuses) Type: Flexible (W-2 or 1099, hours vary 5–40/week)

Great fit if you’re an experienced handyman who likes working solo and setting a flexible schedule. You’ll handle tenant service calls (leaks, doors, small repairs, yard and pest maintenance) and help with remodels (LVP flooring, painting, drywall, cabinets). You’ll need your own tools, reliable transportation, and photos of past work to share.

Employer: Solaris Healthcare Pensacola

Location: 8475 University Pkwy, Pensacola, FL 32514

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time housekeeping in a healthcare setting, keeping resident rooms and common areas clean and safe. Work includes cleaning, trash removal, laundry, restocking supplies, and disinfecting high-touch areas. Offers benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition reimbursement, uniforms, and more. Requires Florida AHCA Clearinghouse background screening and a high school diploma or equivalent.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find the schedule or duties are a better match than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.