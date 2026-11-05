🚌 Pensacola transportation jobs with multiple high-earning roles

Pensacola’s on-the-move right now—especially if you like being behind the wheel or around aircraft. Here are a few solid transportation gigs hiring in and around Pensacola, FL.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Pensacola, FL (OTR across North America)

(OTR across North America) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (1099)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year ; $3,500/week minimum average when working; most earn $3,750–$4,250+ per week

; when working; most earn Requirements: CDL-A, 2+ years experience, passport required, solo owner operator (team options also available)

If you want big OTR money and something different from standard freight, this is hauling sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles are paid (loaded and empty), plus fuel price guarantee, paid tolls, insurance, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: ALCORPA LLC

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Independent Contractor (1099)

Pay: $700–$1,500 per week (performance and route-based)

(performance and route-based) Requirements: Your own insured vehicle (in your name), valid driver’s license, smartphone with data, daily 6:00 a.m. warehouse start

You’ll deliver packages for big e‑commerce names like TikTok, Temu, and SHEIN. Good fit if you like being your own boss, want a flexible schedule, and don’t mind early mornings and making sure your vehicle is empty by the end of each shift.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Pensacola, FL (flight line / hangars / maintenance shops)

(flight line / hangars / maintenance shops) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.42 per hour (good-faith estimate)

(good-faith estimate) Requirements: High school diploma or GED, 3+ months aviation maintenance or flight line experience, valid driver’s license, able to lift up to 70 lbs and work all shifts

Hands-on role washing and prepping aircraft using high-pressure systems, towing equipment, and ground support gear. Comes with a full benefits package including health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.