🚔 Pensacola public safety jobs with multiple openings

Pensacola has a steady flow of security and intel roles right now, from entry-level patrol to high-clearance analyst work. If you’re in public safety or defense, these three picks are worth a look.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

The Ascendancy Group (TAG) Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

(contingent on contract award) Security clearance: Active TS/SCI required

High-impact role tracking foreign intelligence threats to U.S. people, operations, and tech. Needs 12+ years of related experience (or 17 with a bachelor’s), advanced intel training, and the ability to work with minimal oversight and lead complex CI projects.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

The Ascendancy Group (TAG) Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time (contingent on contract award)

(contingent on contract award) Security clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Support all-source analysis and operations using signals intelligence. Requires 7+ years SIGINT experience, formal SIGINT training, and strong writing and briefing skills to turn complex data into clear reports for planners and leadership.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Part-time (flexible schedule)

(flexible schedule) Pay: $18.00/hour

Patrol a utility site, monitor access, and respond to incidents while building experience with a major security company. You get a steady “anchor” shift plus the option to pick up extra hours, with benefits and a path to full-time for those who want to grow.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.