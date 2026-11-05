💻 Pensacola IT Openings with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Pensacola’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cleared and mid-to-senior IT pros. If you’ve got Windows, cyber, or dev skills, there are some strong full-time options on the table.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

StratasCorp Technologies Location: Pensacola, FL (on-site, Monday–Friday)

(on-site, Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000–$120,000/year

Clearance: Active Secret required; DoD 8570/8140 IAT Level II cert

Hands-on role keeping mission-essential Windows Server, IIS, SQL Server, and SolarWinds environments secure and stable for global shore and maritime networks. Great fit if you like deep troubleshooting, automation with PowerShell/T-SQL, and working in a high-impact DoD setting.

Employer: StratasCorp Technologies

StratasCorp Technologies Location: Pensacola, FL (on-site, Monday–Friday)

(on-site, Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$115,000/year

Clearance: Active Secret + CompTIA Security+ CE (or equivalent)

Lead MECM/SCCM design, patching, OS deployment, and software packaging across complex, sometimes low-bandwidth networks. Ideal if you’re strong with MECM architecture, PowerShell/VBScript automation, and SQL/SSRS reporting for large enterprise environments.

Employer: The Ascendancy Group (TAG)

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time; contingent on contract award

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: Active TS/SCI required

Analyze foreign cyber threats, track adversary tactics, and feed cyber intel into planning and operations for SOF/IC-focused missions. Good match if you have 7+ years of intel/cyber experience, write tight reports, and want to stay close to national security work.

Employer: PenAir Credit Union

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time (onsite/office not clearly stated)

Full-time (onsite/office not clearly stated) Salary: $78,158–$83,042/year

Senior individual-contributor role building automation, integrations, and AI-enabled solutions for a large local credit union. Great if you enjoy solution architecture, leading incident resolution, mentoring other devs, and experimenting with new AI and automation tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—Pensacola employers often hire for similar roles as teams grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.