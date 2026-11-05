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🔧 Pensacola Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Pensacola’s keeping busy—hotels, hospitals, and homes all need reliable maintenance and cleaning help. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.
Floor Tech (Hospital)
- Employer: HHS (HCA West Florida – EVS)
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Pay: $15/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Day/Evening/Night shifts, based on hospital needs
Keep hospital floors clean and safe so patients can heal in a spotless space. Full-time hours, benefits (PTO, medical, dental, 401K), and lots of training if you want to grow in environmental services.
Residential House Cleaner
- Employer: Two Maids (franchise location)
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Pay: $16–$22/hour (plus tips)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (no nights, weekends, or holidays)
Great if you like staying active and having your evenings and weekends free. You’ll clean homes in teams, get mileage reimbursement, paid training, and steady daytime hours.
Area Custodian Team Lead
- Location: Based in Pensacola, FL (overseeing Pensacola, Destin, Gulf Breeze, Fort Walton, Milton, Navarre, Crestview)
- Pay: Not listed (paid on the 5th and 20th of each month)
- Type: Full-time
Lead custodial crews across multiple sites and keep large facilities clean and safe. Good fit if you have strong janitorial experience, can supervise teams, travel between cities, and work some weekends when needed.
Hotel Maintenance
- Employer: Tru by Hilton Pensacola I-10/North Davis Hwy
- Location: Pensacola, FL 32504
- Pay: $20–$23/hour
- Type: Full-time
- Worksite: On-site hotel
Handle general hotel maintenance—basic electrical, plumbing, painting, and repairs—while helping guests have a smooth stay. Ideal if you’ve done hotel or facilities maintenance before and want steady, in-person work.
Landscape & Property Maintenance Subcontractor
- Employer: Local Landscaping Partners
- Location: Pensacola, FL & Northwest Florida
- Pay: $50,000–$200,000/year (project-based, 1099)
- Type: Independent subcontractor (not W-2)
Perfect for established lawn or landscape businesses wanting more jobs. You choose which projects to accept, set your own pricing, and use your own crew and equipment—no lead fees or bidding.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in Pensacola tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.