🔧 Pensacola Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Pensacola’s keeping busy—hotels, hospitals, and homes all need reliable maintenance and cleaning help. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HHS (HCA West Florida – EVS)

HHS (HCA West Florida – EVS) Location: Pensacola, FL

Pay: $15/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day/Evening/Night shifts, based on hospital needs

Keep hospital floors clean and safe so patients can heal in a spotless space. Full-time hours, benefits (PTO, medical, dental, 401K), and lots of training if you want to grow in environmental services.

Employer: Two Maids (franchise location)

Two Maids (franchise location) Location: Pensacola, FL

Pay: $16–$22/hour (plus tips)

(plus tips) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (no nights, weekends, or holidays)

Great if you like staying active and having your evenings and weekends free. You’ll clean homes in teams, get mileage reimbursement, paid training, and steady daytime hours.

Location: Based in Pensacola, FL (overseeing Pensacola, Destin, Gulf Breeze, Fort Walton, Milton, Navarre, Crestview)

Based in (overseeing Pensacola, Destin, Gulf Breeze, Fort Walton, Milton, Navarre, Crestview) Pay: Not listed (paid on the 5th and 20th of each month)

Not listed (paid on the of each month) Type: Full-time

Lead custodial crews across multiple sites and keep large facilities clean and safe. Good fit if you have strong janitorial experience, can supervise teams, travel between cities, and work some weekends when needed.

Employer: Tru by Hilton Pensacola I-10/North Davis Hwy

Location: Pensacola, FL 32504

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Type: Full-time

Worksite: On-site hotel

Handle general hotel maintenance—basic electrical, plumbing, painting, and repairs—while helping guests have a smooth stay. Ideal if you’ve done hotel or facilities maintenance before and want steady, in-person work.

Employer: Local Landscaping Partners

Location: Pensacola, FL & Northwest Florida

Pay: $50,000–$200,000/year (project-based, 1099)

(project-based, 1099) Type: Independent subcontractor (not W-2)

Perfect for established lawn or landscape businesses wanting more jobs. You choose which projects to accept, set your own pricing, and use your own crew and equipment—no lead fees or bidding.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good maintenance and cleaning roles in Pensacola tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.