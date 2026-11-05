🏗️ Pensacola Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Local Openings

Pensacola’s building and land development scene is busy, and local firms are hiring for hands-on roles. These picks are all in Pensacola, FL and keep you close to real projects, not just desk work.

Employer: LJA

LJA Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead civil engineering projects for single-family, multi-family, and commercial land development. This role is ideal if you’re a Licensed PE with 6+ years’ experience who wants to manage site layouts, stormwater, grading, utilities, and road design at an employee-owned firm with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: ZenaTech Inc.

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Run daily field survey operations for boundary, topo, construction staking, ALTA/NSPS, and as-built work. Good fit if you have 3–5+ years as a surveyor, can lead a crew, and are comfortable with GNSS/GPS, robotic total stations, and data collectors; comes with health, dental, vision, and professional development support.

Employer: ZenaTech Inc. (KJM Land Surveying)

Location: Pensacola, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Not listed

Support the crew chief on boundary, topo, construction layout, and as-built surveys around Northwest Florida. Great entry point if you have about a year of field experience, want to build skills with robotic total stations and RTK GNSS, and like working outdoors with health, dental, vision, and training help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.