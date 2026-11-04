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Philadelphia

Philadelphia healthcare jobs: therapists, nurses, caregivers, dietitian roles

3 days ago

Philadelphia’s healthcare listings in this roundup cover different kinds of patient-facing work. LifeStance Health is seeking a licensed therapist for outpatient behavioral health; Incredible Health lists a Registered Nurse - CVOR with shift options and experience in surgical and critical-care settings; Alpine Home Care is hiring caregivers for in-home support; Wesley Enhanced Living has a part-time LPN role in skilled nursing; and Healthcare Services Group is looking for a part-time registered dietitian focused on long-term care nutrition services. Together, they span clinical, home-based, and support roles, with several employers offering part-time options and some roles explicitly full-time.

Licensed Therapist (LCSW/LPCMH/LMFT)
LifeStance Health · 7d ago
Philadelphia, PA
Full Time
$40.87/hr
Registered Nurse - CVOR
Incredible Health · 5d ago
Philadelphia, PA
Full Time
$23.99-$38.46/hr
Hiring Caregivers
Alpine Home Care · 11d ago
Philadelphia, PA
Part Time
$16-$17/hr
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
Wesley Enhanced Living · 15d ago
Philadelphia, PA
Part Time
$37/hr
Registered Dietitian
Healthcare Services Group, Inc. · 19d ago
Philadelphia, PA
Part Time
$35/hr
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