Philadelphia healthcare jobs: therapists, nurses, caregivers, dietitian roles

Philadelphia’s healthcare listings in this roundup cover different kinds of patient-facing work. LifeStance Health is seeking a licensed therapist for outpatient behavioral health; Incredible Health lists a Registered Nurse - CVOR with shift options and experience in surgical and critical-care settings; Alpine Home Care is hiring caregivers for in-home support; Wesley Enhanced Living has a part-time LPN role in skilled nursing; and Healthcare Services Group is looking for a part-time registered dietitian focused on long-term care nutrition services. Together, they span clinical, home-based, and support roles, with several employers offering part-time options and some roles explicitly full-time.