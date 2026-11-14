undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pennsylvania
PennDOT shares new winter driving safety tools
2 days ago
The PA Department of Transportation has released 3 new public information tools to help drivers stay safe during the winter season, along with winter prep guidance and safe driving tips and resources. Learn more: https://t.co/MvkLpap2b2
This content is adapted from materials provided by PA Department of Transportation
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.