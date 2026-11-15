📅 Make Your Own Thanksgiving Centerpiece in Butler

Learn how to design a fresh flower centerpiece for your holiday table at The Butler Florist, 123 E. Wayne St., Butler, PA 16001.

The Thanksgiving Centerpiece Workshop is on Thursday, November 19, from 6:00–8:00 PM.

You’ll use fresh seasonal flowers and autumn-inspired accents to create a one-of-a-kind arrangement to take home and enjoy for the Thanksgiving season. All supplies are included, and no prior floral design experience is needed.

Cost is $70 per person.

To join, purchase tickets in advance (reserve your spot) and head to The Butler Florist for a fun, creative evening.

For questions, you can contact The Butler Florist at (724) 282-2709.