📅 Free klezmer concert and reception in downtown Butler

Enjoy “An Evening of Klezmer Music” with local musician Henry Shapiro and his band Klezmerati on November 16 at 6:30 PM.

The free concert will be held at 218 N. McKean St, Butler, PA 16001 in partnership with the Butler Area Public Library and community partners. After the music, stay for a reception featuring traditional Jewish foods.

Parking details will be shared later, but you can contact the venue at (724) 283-1880 or visit their website for updates.

Great option for a cultural night out that won’t cost you anything.