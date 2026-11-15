Cranberry Township is busy and growing, which means steady work in food and hospitality. Here are a few solid options if you like serving guests and staying on your feet.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $13/hour

Help run a busy pizza shop, support the team, and grow into higher management. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and to pass a background check; pizza or management experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 20245 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.50–$31.50/hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

(plus possible premiums) Shifts: Opening, Morning, Mid-Shift, Closing

Work in the deli and bakery making fresh food, helping customers at the counter, and keeping things clean and safe. This role comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Home2 Suites Pittsburgh Cranberry

Location: Cranberry Township, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Overnight front-desk role where you check guests in and out, answer phones, balance the day’s accounts, and act as Manager on Duty at night. Offers bonus opportunities, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, hotel discounts, and room to grow in the hotel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.