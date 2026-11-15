Whitehall Township retail is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand Location: Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$20.50/hour

Help run a popular apparel store, lead a team, and keep the shop looking sharp. This role is great if you have 2+ years of retail leadership, love coaching others, and want benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays, and a store discount.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 2241 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052 (Store #5856)

(Store #5856) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line role helping both retail and wholesale paint customers in-store and by phone. Expect a mix of customer service, sales, tinting/mixing paint, stocking, and some lifting, with a clear online → video → in-store interview process and access to big-company benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.