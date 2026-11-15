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Sharpsville
📅 Grab treats and Holiday Helper baskets at SES craft show
4 days ago
📅 The DEN at the SES Fall Craft Show
If you’re heading to the SES Fall Craft Show, swing by The DEN table in the kinder pod.
They’ll have:
- M&M cookies
- Tumblers
- Holiday Helper baskets you can pick up for Christmas
Nice quick stop if you’re already at the show and want a treat or an easy holiday gift.
More Info: Sharpsville Area School District -
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