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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Northampton Township Today
Neighbors around Northampton Township are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby in Churchville/Southampton, these are easy porch pickups.
Canon & HP Photo Paper Bundle
Item: Canon and HP photo paper bundle
Details:
- Canon glossy 5" x 7" photo paper, 20 sheets
- HP matte 8" x 10" photo paper, opened but almost full package
Great for home photo printing or school projects.
Location: Churchville, Churchville, PA (FREE porch pickup in Southampton)
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Toyota RAV4 Steering Wheel Cover
Item: Toyota RAV4 steering wheel cover
Condition: New, black cover with RAV4 logo
Nice simple upgrade if you drive a RAV4.
Location: Churchville, Churchville, PA (FREE porch pickup in Southampton)
Source: Nextdoor
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Northampton Township tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.