Neighbors around Northampton Township are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby in Churchville/Southampton, these are easy porch pickups.

Item: Canon and HP photo paper bundle

Details:

Canon glossy 5" x 7" photo paper , 20 sheets

, HP matte 8" x 10" photo paper, opened but almost full package

Great for home photo printing or school projects.

Location: Churchville, Churchville, PA (FREE porch pickup in Southampton)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Toyota RAV4 steering wheel cover

Condition: New, black cover with RAV4 logo

Nice simple upgrade if you drive a RAV4.

Location: Churchville, Churchville, PA (FREE porch pickup in Southampton)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Northampton Township tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.