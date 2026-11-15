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🎁 Free Finds in West Goshen Township from Local Neighbors
West Goshen Township neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you like crafting, baking, or decorating, these local freebies might be perfect for you.
Assorted Gift Boxes
Item: Assorted gift boxes, from small to large
Condition: Most are new and unused
Location: Woodcrest, West Chester, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
A whole box of gift boxes in many sizes. Great for birthdays, holidays, or organizing small items. Since most are unused, they should be clean and ready to go.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Proctor-Silex Super Shooter Plus
Item: Proctor-Silex Super Shooter Plus
Type: Cordless cookie press and food decorator
Features: Detachable barrel, easy-grip handle, includes six discs (and more) for different designs
Location: Woodcrest, West Chester, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for making shaped cookies and decorating foods without cords in the way. The included discs let you create a variety of designs for holidays and parties.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pine Cones, Decorative Rocks, Seashells
Item: Pine cones, decorative rocks, and seashells
Details:
- Giant pinecones from the Redwood Forest in California
- Decorative rocks from a beach in Prince Edward Island, Canada
- Large and small seashells from Florida
Past use: Used for plants and holiday decorations
Location: Woodcrest, West Chester, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice mix of natural decor pieces for vases, planters, centerpieces, or craft projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, try to reach out to the poster soon—free items in West Goshen Township can go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.