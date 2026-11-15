West Goshen Township neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week. If you like crafting, baking, or decorating, these local freebies might be perfect for you.

Item: Assorted gift boxes, from small to large

Condition: Most are new and unused

Location: Woodcrest, West Chester, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

A whole box of gift boxes in many sizes. Great for birthdays, holidays, or organizing small items. Since most are unused, they should be clean and ready to go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Proctor-Silex Super Shooter Plus

Type: Cordless cookie press and food decorator

Features: Detachable barrel, easy-grip handle, includes six discs (and more) for different designs

Location: Woodcrest, West Chester, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for making shaped cookies and decorating foods without cords in the way. The included discs let you create a variety of designs for holidays and parties.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pine cones, decorative rocks, and seashells

Details:

Giant pinecones from the Redwood Forest in California

Decorative rocks from a beach in Prince Edward Island, Canada

Large and small seashells from Florida

Past use: Used for plants and holiday decorations

Location: Woodcrest, West Chester, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice mix of natural decor pieces for vases, planters, centerpieces, or craft projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, try to reach out to the poster soon—free items in West Goshen Township can go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.